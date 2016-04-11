To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at National Payments Corp. event in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at national conference on Agriculture in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Finance Secretary Ratan Watal likely to meet state finance ministers in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  Bharti Airtel to buy Aircel mobile spectrum for $526 million Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to pay Aircel 35 billion rupees for radio frequencies in eight service areas, to make its 4G mobile broadband services available across India.  Indian temple blaze kills 100, more than 380 injured A fire and explosions during a fireworks display to mark the start of the local Hindu new year killed 100 people and injured more than 380 at a temple in India's southern Kerala state on Sunday.  India steel ministry may appeal to Modi over anti-dumping rules India's steel ministry is considering appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to back a proposal to toughen up anti-dumping rules to tackle a flood of cheap imports threatening its steel industry, a government source said.  India auto body slashes vehicle growth forecast on new anti-pollution steps India's main auto industry body nearly halved on Friday its growth forecast for passenger vehicle sales in the current financial year to 6-8 percent, saying demand could weaken after the country introduced new measures to curb pollution.  S. Korea's POSCO says won't be able to set up Odisha plant by July 2017 South Korean steelmaker POSCO 005490.KS on Friday told an Indian green court that it would not be able to set up a $12 billion steel plant in eastern Odisha state by July 2017, as the construction is yet to begin.  Jaguar Land Rover in talks to lease Silverstone British Grand Prix track Silverstone is in talks to lease the circuit's property to Jaguar Land Rover, the owners of the Formula One site said after a vote of its members authorised the board to continue discussing the deal.  Indian court frees up iron ore for use at JSPL plant An Indian court on Friday allowed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd to move iron ore stockpiles from a mining facility in Odisha state for use at its nearby pellet plant. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Brussels bombers had planned to attack France again - prosecutors The militant cell behind bombings in Brussels had been plotting to hit France again after carrying out the Paris attacks in November, but was forced to strike closer to home as police closed in, Belgian prosecutors said on Sunday.  Japan machinery orders fall, strong yen clouds outlook Japan's core machinery orders fell less than expected in February in a sign that capital expenditure is starting to stabilise, but a strong yen, which can hurt corporate earnings, clouds the outlook. The 9.2 percent monthly decline in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was less than economists' median estimate for a 12.4 percent month-on-month fall, Cabinet Office data showed.  China March consumer inflation stable, but producer prices fall again China's consumer price inflation rose less than expected in March, flattening out after a four-month strengthening trend, but wholesale prices remained stubbornly in deflation. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,565.50, down 0.21 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly lower against the U.S. dollar, as weak economic data from Japan and China fuelled concerns of a global slowdown, weighing on regional sentiment.  Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade, as investors may buy notes on expectations that the nation's retail inflation numbers, due tomorrow, will have eased further.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.47 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  A sharp rally in crude oil and energy shares lifted U.S. stocks on Friday, but indexes registered losses for the week.  Asian stocks wobbled and Japan's Nikkei index slid as the dollar notched a fresh 17-month low against the yen.  Demand for the yen showed little signs of abating, with the currency reaching a fresh 17-month high, prompting the Japanese government to warn that it could take steps to weaken the exchange rate.  U.S. Treasury debt yields rose from six-week lows on Friday, backed by a surge in oil prices and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on interest-rate hikes, but fell for the second consecutive week with 30-year bond yields falling for the fourth week in a row.  Oil prices rose, extending sharp rises from the end of last week following a decline in U.S. inventories and drilling, while outages and hopes that exporters could freeze output boosted international prices.  Gold jumped to its highest in nearly three weeks as cautiousness in global equities and the dollar underpinned demand for the metal. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.77/66.80 April 8 $27 mln - 10-yr bond yield 7.64 pct Month-to-date - - Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.47 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)