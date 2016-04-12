To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 1:30 pm: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Hemant Contractor to brief media on issues related to Atal Pension Yojana in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and state power secretaries at an event in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release March consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release February industrial output data in New Delhi. GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT- COMMODITIES CORNER with Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr, co-founders, The Gold & Silver Club Join Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr, co-founders, The Gold & Silver Club at 1000 GMT for a look From copper to oil and everything in between, the Gold & Silver Club's Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr will have you covered on the commodities markets. The Gold & Silver Club is an international commodities trading, research and advisory group specialising in the precious metals, energies and agricultural markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Britain finds a buyer for one Tata steel plant, saving a third of jobs at risk Tata Steel agreed to sell one of its main British steelworks to investment firm Greybull Capital for 1 pound on Monday, saving a third of the 15,000 jobs placed in jeopardy by the Indian conglomerate's decision to sell up in Britain.  India to keep regulating seed prices - farm minister India will not allow seed companies such as Monsanto to exploit farmers and will keep regulating seed prices, Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh told reporters on Monday.  India begins anti-dumping investigations over steel imports India has initiated investigations into the possible dumping of cheap steel products into the country by six nations including China, Japan and South Korea, a government department source said on Monday.  India seen holding off sugar policy change despite price surge India is likely to hold off at least until the start of the monsoon season before making any changes to sugar policy despite a jump in domestic prices that choked off exports.  Many Indian jewellers open shops; gold discounts drop More than half of Indian jewellers reopened their shops on Monday after keeping them closed for nearly six weeks in protest over the reintroduction of excise duty on gold jewellery.  Jaguar Land Rover launches tech venture to test car-sharing Jaguar Land Rover launched a technology business on Monday which aims to create apps for services such as car-sharing, the latest automaker to explore ways of tapping demand for cheaper and greener ways of making short journeys.  Australia-India consortium wants to restart historic gold mine An Australian-Indian consortium wants to restart gold mining in a district that helped symbolise former British rule in India and produced some 25 million ounces over 150 years before being abandoned due to low bullion prices. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump blasts 'rigged' rules on picking Republican delegates Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump lashed out at what he called the party's "rigged" delegate selection rules on Monday after rival Ted Cruz swept all of Colorado's 34 delegates over the weekend.  China economy shows positive signs but pressure lingers China's economy has showed more positive signs but downward pressures still persisted, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, vowing to take steps to deal with overcapacity.  Goldman Sachs to pay $5 billion in U.S. Justice Dept mortgage bond pact Goldman Sachs Group Inc has agreed to pay $5.06 billion to settle claims that it misled mortgage bond investors during the financial crisis, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,695.00, up 0.05 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, as fading expectations of an early rate increase by the Federal Reserve continued to keep the greenback under pressure.  Indian government bonds are likely to open higher on expectations of a softer retail inflation print that may boost chances of monetary easing going ahead.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.39 pct-7.44 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street closed slightly lower on Monday, with gains in materials and banks countered by declines in consumer staples shares, as investors girded for the start of an earnings season expected to be gloomy.  Asian stocks rose, led by a rebound in Japanese stocks, while commodities such as crude oil stood tall thanks to a sagging dollar.  The U.S. dollar remained on the defensive early, after carving out a fresh low on the break of a technical barrier overnight as momentum sellers joined in the fray.  U.S. Treasury yields were flat on Monday as growing hopes of stimulus in China and the potential for intervention in Japan helped support bids for riskier assets like oil and stocks.  Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade, but both U.S. and international crude futures held above $40 per barrel ahead of a meeting of major producers to discuss freezing output levels to rein in ballooning oversupply.  Gold jumped to a three-week peak on expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise U.S. interest rates soon and as the dollar traded close to its lowest in nearly eight months. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.28/66.31 April 11 $16.1 mln $80.39 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.59 pct Month-to-date - $91.65 mln Year-to-date - -$668.27 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.43 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)