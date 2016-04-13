(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Thursday, April 14, and
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: Farm Secretary Shobhana Pattanayak, NITI Aayog Advisor J.P. Mishra
at ASSOCHAM conference in New Delhi.
10:00 am: Central Board of Excise and Customs official Amitabh Kumar at
seminar on service tax and cenvat credit in New Delhi.
11:00 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given in New Delhi.
1:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh briefs media on National Agriculture
Market in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Britain could offer loans to tempt buyer for Tata steel plant
Britain said it could offer state loans to tempt a private bid for Tata's
loss-making Port Talbot steelworks as Prime Minister David Cameron scrambles to
save at least 10,000 jobs thrown into jeopardy by a global steel crisis.
India state refiners import diesel as private processors cut discounts
Indian state refiners may continue importing higher volumes of diesel for the
next few months instead of buying locally as private domestic oil processors
like Reliance Industries and Essar Oil have withdrawn discounts on taxes and
shipping.
Two Indian generics makers end battle to copy drugs amid patent debate
Two Indian drugmakers said they had given up a battle to copy drugs developed by
Bristol Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca, blaming a lack of government support for
cheap generics and pressure from Big Pharma.
India's monsoon rains seen above average in 2016, to revive demand
India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be above average in 2016, the
weather office said on Tuesday, easing fears over farm and economic growth after
two straight droughts hit rural incomes and agricultural output.
Canada's SkyPower says seeking partners for India solar projects
Canadian solar company SkyPower is looking for partners for its India projects
and will start building them in the fall of this year, its chief executive told
Reuters on Tuesday, adding it was rapidly expanding its team and activities in
seven states.
Finland's Fortum plans solar power expansion in India
Finnish state-controlled utility Fortum on Tuesday said it was planning to
invest 200-400 million euros in solar power projects in India.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
China's "moonlight" generation puts tomorrow's growth on credit
China's hopes that consumer spending can become its new growth engine have taken
a few dents in 2016, but a new generation of overspenders might give the economy
a shot in the arm, even as they stretch their own resources to breaking
point.
Brazil's Rousseff decries conspiracy as impeachment advances
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday her vice president was
orchestrating a conspiracy to topple her, as efforts to impeach the leftist
leader gained momentum in Congress.
As Chinese banks speed up expansion in Australia, regulators edgy
China's banks are muscling into Australia by financing fast-growing Chinese
property and corporate investments Down Under, invoking a warning from the
Australian regulator that rapid expansion by foreign lenders is a potential
systemic threat.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,785.50, up 0.67 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the U.S. dollar, as an
uptick in China's exports and strengthening crude oil prices helped ease global
slowdown worries, boosting demand for risk assets.
Indian government bonds are likely to open higher after retail inflation
in March eased to a six-month low, boosting chances of further monetary easing
going ahead. However, gains may be capped ahead of fresh supply of notes later
today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.38 pct-7.43 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street gained on Tuesday, led by surging energy shares that were
buttressed by rising oil prices, as investors scooped up equities at the start
of corporate earnings season.
Asian share markets extended early gains after upbeat Chinese trade data
offered hope the economy was stabilising, underpinning both risk sentiment and
commodity prices.
The safe-haven Japanese yen slid from recent peaks against the greenback
as solid gains in oil prices helped underpin risk appetite.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as oil and stock prices jumped on
reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed to freeze crude output, reducing
demand for safe-haven debt.
Oil futures fell in Asian trade as profit-taking and concern over a
larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks outweighed a report that Russia
and Saudi Arabia had reached consensus on an oil output cap.
Gold eased below a three-week high as the dollar regained some ground from
the yen and equities climbed higher, but the metal remained a favourite amid
uncertainties in the global economy and timing of a U.S. rate hike.
