(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Thursday, April 14, and Friday, April 15, as markets will be closed for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navami) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Farm Secretary Shobhana Pattanayak, NITI Aayog Advisor J.P. Mishra at ASSOCHAM conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Central Board of Excise and Customs official Amitabh Kumar at seminar on service tax and cenvat credit in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given in New Delhi. 1:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh briefs media on National Agriculture Market in New Delhi. GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT- EQUITY MARKETS with Reuters correspondent Alistair Smout Join Alistair Smout, Reuters correspondent at 1300 GMT for a round up of the themes driving equity markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Britain could offer loans to tempt buyer for Tata steel plant Britain said it could offer state loans to tempt a private bid for Tata's loss-making Port Talbot steelworks as Prime Minister David Cameron scrambles to save at least 10,000 jobs thrown into jeopardy by a global steel crisis.  India state refiners import diesel as private processors cut discounts Indian state refiners may continue importing higher volumes of diesel for the next few months instead of buying locally as private domestic oil processors like Reliance Industries and Essar Oil have withdrawn discounts on taxes and shipping.  Two Indian generics makers end battle to copy drugs amid patent debate Two Indian drugmakers said they had given up a battle to copy drugs developed by Bristol Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca, blaming a lack of government support for cheap generics and pressure from Big Pharma.  India's monsoon rains seen above average in 2016, to revive demand India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be above average in 2016, the weather office said on Tuesday, easing fears over farm and economic growth after two straight droughts hit rural incomes and agricultural output.  Canada's SkyPower says seeking partners for India solar projects Canadian solar company SkyPower is looking for partners for its India projects and will start building them in the fall of this year, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday, adding it was rapidly expanding its team and activities in seven states.  Finland's Fortum plans solar power expansion in India Finnish state-controlled utility Fortum on Tuesday said it was planning to invest 200-400 million euros in solar power projects in India. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China's "moonlight" generation puts tomorrow's growth on credit China's hopes that consumer spending can become its new growth engine have taken a few dents in 2016, but a new generation of overspenders might give the economy a shot in the arm, even as they stretch their own resources to breaking point.  Brazil's Rousseff decries conspiracy as impeachment advances Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday her vice president was orchestrating a conspiracy to topple her, as efforts to impeach the leftist leader gained momentum in Congress.  As Chinese banks speed up expansion in Australia, regulators edgy China's banks are muscling into Australia by financing fast-growing Chinese property and corporate investments Down Under, invoking a warning from the Australian regulator that rapid expansion by foreign lenders is a potential systemic threat. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,785.50, up 0.67 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the U.S. dollar, as an uptick in China's exports and strengthening crude oil prices helped ease global slowdown worries, boosting demand for risk assets.  Indian government bonds are likely to open higher after retail inflation in March eased to a six-month low, boosting chances of further monetary easing going ahead. However, gains may be capped ahead of fresh supply of notes later today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.38 pct-7.43 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street gained on Tuesday, led by surging energy shares that were buttressed by rising oil prices, as investors scooped up equities at the start of corporate earnings season.  Asian share markets extended early gains after upbeat Chinese trade data offered hope the economy was stabilising, underpinning both risk sentiment and commodity prices.  The safe-haven Japanese yen slid from recent peaks against the greenback as solid gains in oil prices helped underpin risk appetite.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as oil and stock prices jumped on reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed to freeze crude output, reducing demand for safe-haven debt.  Oil futures fell in Asian trade as profit-taking and concern over a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks outweighed a report that Russia and Saudi Arabia had reached consensus on an oil output cap.  Gold eased below a three-week high as the dollar regained some ground from the yen and equities climbed higher, but the metal remained a favourite amid uncertainties in the global economy and timing of a U.S. rate hike. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.31/66.34 April 12 $46.4 mln $71.05 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.60 pct Month-to-date - $162.70 mln Year-to-date - -$597.22 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.43 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)