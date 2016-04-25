To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi at ASSOCHAM's summit on non-banking finance companies in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Parliament reconvenes in New Delhi. GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT - MARKET OUTLOOK with Michael Hewson, chief market analyst, CMC Join Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets for a look at whether the current trend higher in equity markets can continue in the face of falling corporate revenues at 1430 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Supreme Court to hear cases challenging tobacco pack warnings on Monday Supreme Court said on Friday it will hear petitions filed by the $11 billion tobacco industry against the government's stringent package warning rules next week, when it will also review other similar cases filed in recent years.  Asia Gold-India discounts narrow as jewellers reopen shops after strike Gold demand in India improved this week as jewellery retailers reopened stores after a strike, but the world's second biggest bullion market remained at a discount to the global benchmark as purchases across the region were curbed by higher prices.  Ford Motor to recall 42,300 cars in India to fix airbag deployment-related issue Ford Motor Co will recall 42,300 cars in India likely affected by a software error "which could result in the airbags not deploying in certain collisions in which they are intended to deploy", the carmaker's local arm said on Friday.  Reliance looking at long-term oil supplies from Iran Reliance Industries Ltd, India's biggest oil refiner, said it is looking to buy more crude from Iran as the company seeks to rebuild ties to benefit from shorter shipping distances.  HDFC Bank seeing growth in corporate lending HDFC Bank Ltd said on Friday it was seeing growth in lending to companies as the nation's second-biggest private sector lender by assets reported a 20.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit with lending quality stable.  India revokes passport of missing tycoon Mallya The Indian government said on Sunday it had revoked the passport of Vijay Mallya, the embattled tycoon and lawmaker who last month fled abroad as lenders pressured him to repay about $1.4 billion owed by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.  UK says support for Tata's UK steel assets selloff will meet EU rules-Times Britain's efforts to help find a buyer for Tata Steel's UK assets will comply with European Union state aid regulations, Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday, insisting any deal would not be a bailout or nationalisation. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  How Toshiba got paid before a sale closed in a maneuver skirting antitrust rules Toshiba Corp , in a hurry to raise cash before closing its books for the business year that ended at the end of last month, was able to structure the sale of its medical equipment business to Canon Inc in an unorthodox way so that it could book the 665.5 billion yen proceeds before the deal had been approved by regulators.  Mitsubishi Motors may skip earnings forecast due to data scandal -source Mitsubishi Motors Corp is unlikely to issue an earnings forecast for the current financial year when it announces annual results this week, due to uncertainty about the financial impact of its misleading fuel economy data, a person close to the company told Reuters on Sunday.  Obama plans 250 more U.S. troops for Syria, boosting force to 300 President Barack Obama will announce he plans to send as many as 250 additional U.S. troops to Syria, a sharp increase in the American presence working with local Syrian forces fighting Islamic State militants, U.S. officials said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,895, down 0.21 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as caution ahead of major central bank meetings this week and a decline in crude oil prices weighed on regional sentiment. Indian sovereign bonds will likely open higher, as investors may add positions after the central bank announced a lower-than-estimated quantum for tomorrow's state loan auction, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.42 pct-7.47 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street finished flat on Friday after disappointing quarterly reports from Microsoft and Alphabet slammed tech stocks, while a surge in oil prices lifted energy shares.  Asian shares and the dollar edged lower as investors awaited central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week that are expected to hold clues to future policy moves.  The yen languished near a three-week low on expectations the Bank of Japan could start lending to banks at negative rates, while sterling hit a five-week high on hopes for rise in support for Britain staying in Europe.  U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs on Friday as investors prepared for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will hint next week that an interest rate hike is on the table for June.  Oil prices fell over 1 percent as traders took profits after three weeks of gains and as a jump in the dollar late last week was priced into fuel markets.  Gold struggled to recover from losses due to strength in the dollar and as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.65/66.68 April 22 $28.6 mln $186.19 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.64pct Month-to-date - $467.76 mln Year-to-date - -$292.16 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.49 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)