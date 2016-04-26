To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:15 pm: Axis Bank Finance chief Jairam Sridharan to brief media on January-March earnings in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at national IPR conference in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: IDFC Bank Chief Executive Rajiv Lall at media interaction after quarterly earnings release in Mumbai. TRADING INDIA FORUM - Chandra Kumar Bose : BJP candidate Vs Mamta Banarjee With West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections underway, we speak to BJP candidate Mr. Chandra Kumar Bose at 1300 IST who is pitted against the current CM Ms. Mamata Banaerjee & Deepa Das Munsi, former MP and wife of Congress veteran Priya Ranjan Das Munsi from the Bhawanipur constituency. Mr. Bose is also the grand nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and grandson of Sarat Chandra Bose, elder brother of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Mr Bose will speak to us on the BJP's challenges in the state, his ideas and thoughts on the current government and much more. GMF: EMEA LIVECHAT - MACRO OUTLOOK with Sean Maloney, chief economist, Finconomics Join Sean Maloney, chief economist at Finconomics for a look at the major themes shaping the macro-economic outlook at 1430 IST. INDIA TOP NEWS  Aramco studying offers for Indian oil refinery stakes -India Oil Minister Saudi Aramco is considering proposals to buy stakes in Indian oil refining and petrochemical projects, India's Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday, as the world's biggest oil exporter seeks outlets for its oil.  India cancels visa to exiled Uighur leader, draws opposition rebuke India on Monday said it had withdrawn a visa to an exiled Uighur leader whom China has long branded a terrorist, provoking criticism from the opposition that it had buckled to pressure from Beijing. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  France wins $40 bln Australian submarine contract - sources Australia has awarded the A$50 billion contract to build the country's new fleet of submarines to French naval contractor DCNS, sources said, dealing a major blow to Japan's nascent defence export industry.  Saudi prince unveils sweeping plans to end "addiction" to oil The powerful young prince overseeing Saudi Arabia's economy unveiled ambitious plans on Monday aimed at ending the kingdom's "addiction" to oil and transforming it into a global investment power.  Obama sends more Special Forces to Syria to help battle IS President Barack Obama announced on Monday the biggest expansion of U.S. ground troops in Syria since its civil war began, but the move was unlikely to mollify Arab allies angry over Washington's cautious approach to the conflict. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,843 down 0.39 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely extend losses against the dollar, as caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that begins today is expected to keep traders on the sidelines.  Indian sovereign bonds may edge slightly lower in the absence of fresh positive triggers and as the domestic currency is expected to depreciate further against the dollar. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.44 pct-7.49 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Energy shares dragged Wall Street slightly lower on Monday, tracking a decline in oil prices, while earnings and guidance from companies including Perrigo and Xerox also weighed on U.S. stocks.  Asian stocks retreated as investors braced for central bank policy meetings in the United States and Japan this week.  The yen found a steadier footing early, having crept up from multi-week troughs against the dollar and euro as investors adjusted positions ahead of the Bank of Japan policy review.  U.S. Treasury yields rose to four-week highs on Monday as investors moved to the sideline in anticipation of possible clues on the pace of interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve with evidence of a cooling economic expansion.  Crude oil futures rose, pushed up by a weaker dollar and a flood of new cash into the market, but analysts warned that fundamentals remain weak as a producer race for customers heats up in the Middle East.  A weaker dollar helped gold extend gains, with investors adjusting positions ahead of policy meetings this week at the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.70/66.73 April 25 $33.3 mln -$238.55 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.65pct Month-to-date $1.04 bln $229.21 mln Year-to-date $1.58 bln -$530.71 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.61 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)