To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
5:15 pm: Axis Bank Finance chief Jairam Sridharan to brief media on
January-March earnings in Mumbai.
5:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek
at national IPR conference in New Delhi.
6:00 pm: IDFC Bank Chief Executive Rajiv Lall at media interaction after
quarterly earnings release in Mumbai.
TRADING INDIA FORUM - Chandra Kumar Bose : BJP candidate Vs Mamta Banarjee
With West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections underway, we speak to BJP
candidate Mr. Chandra Kumar Bose at 1300 IST who is pitted against the current
CM Ms. Mamata Banaerjee & Deepa Das Munsi, former MP and wife of Congress
veteran Priya Ranjan Das Munsi from the Bhawanipur constituency. Mr. Bose is
also the grand nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and grandson of Sarat
Chandra Bose, elder brother of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Mr Bose will speak
to us on the BJP's challenges in the state, his ideas and thoughts on the
current government and much more. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
GMF: EMEA LIVECHAT - MACRO OUTLOOK with Sean Maloney, chief economist,
Finconomics
Join Sean Maloney, chief economist at Finconomics for a look at the major themes
shaping the macro-economic outlook at 1430 IST. To join the conversation, click
on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Aramco studying offers for Indian oil refinery stakes -India Oil Minister
Saudi Aramco is considering proposals to buy stakes in Indian oil refining and
petrochemical projects, India's Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday,
as the world's biggest oil exporter seeks outlets for its oil.
India cancels visa to exiled Uighur leader, draws opposition rebuke
India on Monday said it had withdrawn a visa to an exiled Uighur leader whom
China has long branded a terrorist, provoking criticism from the opposition that
it had buckled to pressure from Beijing.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
France wins $40 bln Australian submarine contract - sources
Australia has awarded the A$50 billion contract to build the country's new fleet
of submarines to French naval contractor DCNS, sources said, dealing a major
blow to Japan's nascent defence export industry.
Saudi prince unveils sweeping plans to end "addiction" to oil
The powerful young prince overseeing Saudi Arabia's economy unveiled ambitious
plans on Monday aimed at ending the kingdom's "addiction" to oil and
transforming it into a global investment power.
Obama sends more Special Forces to Syria to help battle IS
President Barack Obama announced on Monday the biggest expansion of U.S. ground
troops in Syria since its civil war began, but the move was unlikely to mollify
Arab allies angry over Washington's cautious approach to the
conflict.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,843 down 0.39 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely extend losses against the dollar, as caution
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that begins today is
expected to keep traders on the sidelines.
Indian sovereign bonds may edge slightly lower in the absence of fresh
positive triggers and as the domestic currency is expected to depreciate further
against the dollar. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is
likely to trade in a 7.44 pct-7.49 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Energy shares dragged Wall Street slightly lower on Monday, tracking a
decline in oil prices, while earnings and guidance from companies including
Perrigo and Xerox also weighed on U.S. stocks.
Asian stocks retreated as investors braced for central bank policy
meetings in the United States and Japan this week.
The yen found a steadier footing early, having crept up from multi-week
troughs against the dollar and euro as investors adjusted positions ahead of the
Bank of Japan policy review.
U.S. Treasury yields rose to four-week highs on Monday as investors moved
to the sideline in anticipation of possible clues on the pace of interest rate
increases from the Federal Reserve with evidence of a cooling economic
expansion.
Crude oil futures rose, pushed up by a weaker dollar and a flood of new
cash into the market, but analysts warned that fundamentals remain weak as a
producer race for customers heats up in the Middle East.
A weaker dollar helped gold extend gains, with investors adjusting
positions ahead of policy meetings this week at the Bank of Japan and the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.70/66.73 April 25 $33.3 mln -$238.55 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.65pct Month-to-date $1.04 bln $229.21 mln
Year-to-date $1.58 bln -$530.71 mln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.61 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)