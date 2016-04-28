To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - SAUDI ARABIA VISION 2030: Jason Turvey, Middle East
economist, Capital Economics
Join Jason, as Saudi Arabia has unveiled its "vision 2030" on Monday in a move
to steer away its economy from oil dependency, but without much details. How
credible are such plans? Jason will join us with all the insights at 1230 IST.
To join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Bharti Airtel Q4 beats as more customers pay for mobile internet
Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecoms network operator, reported a better
than expected 2.8 percent rise in its fourth-quarter profits on Wednesday,
boosted by a 15 percent rise in subscribers in its home market for mobile
broadband services to 35.5 million.
India likely to become net importer of sugar as drought dries fields
India is likely to become a net importer of sugar in 2016/17 as back-to-back
drought years dry irrigation channels and ravage cane fields, with output in the
country's biggest producing state seen dropping over 40 percent.
Adani Australian coal mine approval faces fresh court challenge
A green group has asked the Supreme Court of Queensland to review the
environmental approval granted to Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprise Ltd to
build one of the world's biggest coal mines in the Australian state.
Telenor says to make decision on India operations by end-2016
Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor must make a decision on the future of its
India operations by the end of 2016, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on
Wednesday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
BOJ holds policy steady, adopts loan scheme for quake-hit areas
The Bank of Japan held off on expanding monetary stimulus , even as global
headwinds, a strong yen and soft consumption threatened to derail a fragile
economic recovery.
Fed signals no rush to hike rates as economy hits soft patch
The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but kept the
door open to a hike in June while showing little sign it was in a hurry to
tighten monetary policy amid an apparent slowdown in the U.S.
economy.
Facebook revenue smashes expectations as mobile ad sales surge
Facebook Inc's quarterly revenue rose more than 50 percent, handily beating Wall
Street expectations as its wildly popular mobile app and a push into live video
lured new advertisers and encouraged existing ones to boost
spending.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,026.50, up 0.46 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the U.S. dollar,
after the Federal Reserve left monetary policy unchanged and reiterated its
cautious stance on future interest rate increases.
Indian sovereign bonds are likely to open slightly higher ahead of an open
market purchase of notes later today, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision
to keep interest rates unchanged and a reiteration of gradual increases in
future will also support sentiment.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.44 pct-7.49 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday after fears eased that the
Federal Reserve would strongly signal it would raise interest rates in June,
though a slump in Apple shares weighed on the Nasdaq index.
Asian stocks rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered few clues on its
monetary policy outlook, while the dollar edged higher as investors awaited the
Bank of Japan's policy decision.
The yen remained subdued ahead of a policy decision by the Bank of Japan,
while the dollar nursed modest losses after the Federal Reserve stuck to its
script of a gradual hike in interest rates.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices rallied on Wednesday, snapping a
seven-day streak of losses, as the Federal Reserve left the door open for an
interest rate increase in June but signalled its rate hike path still would be a
very gradual one.
Crude futures pulled back from 2016 highs early as traders locked in
profits after April's sharp rally, but analysts said falling U.S. production and
strong investor appetite could push prices higher.
Gold eased, after the Federal Reserve kept the door open for an interest
rate hike in June, although it indicated it was in no hurry to take such a step.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.35/66.38 April 27 $61.9 mln $208.46 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.64pct Month-to-date $1.17 bln $293.80 mln
Year-to-date $1.70 bln -$466.12 mln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.44 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)