FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Government to release March infrastructure output data in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  Ambitious new bankruptcy code may take years to clean up India's debt mess A long-awaited Indian bankruptcy code may soon win parliamentary approval, but struggling creditors - above all state banks trying to recover $100 billion in bad loans - shouldn't start celebrating just yet.  Owner of Indian airline IndiGo posts 53 percent rise in annual profit InterGlobe Aviation, owner of Indian airline IndiGo, reported on Friday a 53 percent jump in full-year net profit to 19.9 billion rupees, helped by the rapid growth of revenue at its budget carrier.  Uber v Ola: How fight for Indian taxi market ended up in court A flurry of complaints from Uber drivers about an unusually high number of cancelled bookings was the spark that ignited a bitter legal fight with Ola, Uber's rival for dominance of India's $12 billion taxi market, according to court documents and a source with direct knowledge of Uber's case.  ICICI Bank's dim view of bad loans drives quarterly profit to decade low ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector lender, expects more loans made to sectors like steel may sour, a belief that forced it to set aside a bigger sum to cover any losses from them and drove its quarterly profit down to a decade low.  National Stock Exchange nominates new chairman -sources National Stock Exchange has nominated Ashok Chawla, the former head of the Competition Commission of India, to become its new chairman, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.  Indian court to try Naveen Jindal over alleged coal scam An Indian court on Friday ordered businessman Naveen Jindal to face trial on charges of criminal conspiracy over an alleged scam involving government allocations of coalfields.  Vodafone picks BofA, Kotak, UBS, other banks for India IPO-sources British telecoms operator Vodafone VOD.L has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Kotak Investment Banking and UBS as joint global coordinators of its Indian unit's IPO, people familiar with the matter said, kicking off its long-awaited listing plan.  INTERVIEW-Labour chief warns Thyssenkrupp over steel merger talks Thyssenkrupp's powerful labour chief warned its leaders not to go ahead with steel merger talks without consulting its works council first, saying steelworkers were ready to fight for their future. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Eyeing an Indiana victory, Trump says, 'It's over' Front-runner Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will have essentially sealed the Republican U.S. presidential nomination if he wins Tuesday's contest in Indiana, where he holds a big lead over chief rival Ted Cruz.  Halliburton and Baker Hughes scrap $28 bln merger Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co and smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc announced the termination of their $28 billion merger deal on Sunday after opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators.  Japan final April manufacturing PMI hits lowest since Jan 2013 after Kumamoto earthquake Japanese manufacturing activity contracted in April at the fastest pace in more than three years and output fell the most in two years, a final survey showed on Monday, after earthquakes halted production in the southern manufacturing hub of Kumamoto. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,840, down 0.67 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking most of its Asian peers, as regional sentiment remained tepid after Bank of Japan's decision to hold off on further monetary stimulus last week and as crude prices came under renewed pressure.  Indian sovereign bonds may fall, as investors will likely sell to benefit after a rise in prices last week and a higher-than-estimated cutoff price at an auction. A lack of fresh positive triggers will also likely weigh.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.42 pct-7.47 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks posted their largest weekly drop in more than two months on Friday as earnings reports continued to weigh, but the S&P 500 and Dow managed to close up for April after strong showings mid-month.  Asian shares fell in early trading, with Japan's Nikkei plunging after the dollar notched a fresh 18-month low against the yen.  The yen touched a fresh 18-month high against the greenback early as its biggest weekly gain in over seven years tested the patience of Japanese officials concerned the rally will damage exports and the share market.  U.S. Treasury debt prices rose in choppy trading on Friday as poor domestic data and a drop in U.S. stock prices overshadowed news of strong quarterly growth in the euro zone in the first quarter, which had lifted German and U.S. yields.  Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade as rising production in the Middle East outweighed falling U.S. output and the recent slide in the dollar, which has been supporting crude.  Gold traded near a 15-month peak as a tumble in the dollar and weakness in global equities bolstered the metal close to $1,300 an ounce. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.41/66.44 April 29 -$30.8 mln $159.35 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.62pct Month-to-date $1.27 bln $402.49 mln Year-to-date $1.80 bln -$357.43 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.33 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)