FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi. 4:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at national film awards event in New Delhi. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's coal efficiency drive risks ire of powerful unions Plans by India's coal monopoly to buy billions of dollars of new machinery and outsource work are facing resistance from powerful unions worried about job losses, in a potential blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to bring electricity to all.  India amends mining law in boost to cement mergers and banks The upper house of India's parliament on Monday approved an amendment to the mining law, allowing the transfer of mines from sellers to buyers in a victory for the State Bank of India that had lobbied for the change.  EXCLUSIVE- India to revoke compulsory sugar export order India will soon scrap an order that requires sugar mills to export excess supply, two government officials said on Monday, after back-to-back droughts look set to turn the country into a net importer next season and open the door to rival suppliers.  NALCO to buy back 25 pct stake from government National Aluminium Co Ltd has agreed to buy back 25 percent of its shares from the government, Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar told Reuters after a meeting with the company on Monday to discuss pricing.  Ujjivan Financial's up to $134 million IPO sees strong demand Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, one of the 10 winners of a license to set up a small finance bank, received bids worth more than 40 times the number of shares on offer in its initial public offering of up to $134 million.  India to monitor mines via satellite after finding illegal limestone extraction India will monitor thousands of mines with the help of satellites starting this year, a government official said, after a three-month pilot project found rampant illegal extraction of limestone in a big state.  Mallya resigns from parliament's upper house - TV reports Embattled Indian liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has resigned as a member of the country's upper house of Parliament, several television news channels reported on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Secrecy, hierarchy haunt Japan corporate culture despite Abe's reforms A spate of high-profile scandals at leading Japanese companies show reforms and rhetoric aimed at improving the country's corporate governance do not go far enough to unwind the culture of secrecy and hierarchy that plagues Japan Inc.  U.S. manufacturing shows signs of stability as export orders rise U.S. factory activity expanded at a more moderate pace in April due in part to a slowdown in new orders, but a rise in export orders to a near 1-1/2-year high and signs an inventory overhang drag was fading offered hope for the manufacturing sector.  China April factory activity contracts again, more layoffs-Caixin PMI Activity at China's factories shrank for the 14th straight month in April as demand stagnated, forcing companies to shed jobs at a faster pace, a private survey showed on Tuesday, adding to questions over whether the world's second-largest economy is recovering. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,811.50, down 0.34 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, as persistent weakness in the greenback amid a lack of major cues lifted most Asian currencies.  Indian sovereign bonds are poised to open higher, as the central bank's surprise announcement of a new 14-year paper to be auctioned later this week will likely boost buying in the secondary market.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.41 pct-7.46 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rose on Monday, rebounding from losses last week, as financials gained with Berkshire Hathaway and weakness in the dollar eased worries about earnings for multinationals.  Asian stocks snapped a four-day losing streak as an overnight bounce in U.S. shares boosted risk appetite while gold briefly popped to a one-year high on growing expectations of more policy stimulus.  The dollar set a fresh 18-month low versus the yen, as the yen pushed higher in a holiday-thinned market, while the Australian dollar held firm ahead of an interest rate decision from Australia's central bank.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as stock prices gained, reducing demand for safe haven bonds, before Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for April.  Oil prices rose as the dollar slipped to an 18-month low against the yen, potentially spurring fuel demand, but gains were restricted by rising Middle East output that renewed concerns of a global supply overhang.  Gold nursed small overnight losses, but the metal wasn't too far from a 15-month high on dollar weakness and as assets of the biggest bullion fund rose to their highest in over two years. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.36/66.39 May 2 $65.6 mln $119.96 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.62pct Month-to-date $1.26 bln - Year-to-date $1.80 bln -$237.5 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.44 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)