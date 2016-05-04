To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to launch portal for Coal India in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia at industry event in New Delhi. 6:15 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given in New Delhi. GMF:ASIA LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS with Michael Every, Head of Financial Markets Research for Asia-Pacific, Rabobank Are the markets at the start of a new rally, or is this just a bounce in an ongoing bear market? Michael join us at 1000 IST to share his insights on what the future of this risk rally looks like post the Fed and BOJ. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Jindal brothers sign $976 million power deal Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal's JSW Energy Ltd has agreed to buy a 1,000 megawatt power plant from his brother's heavily indebted Jindal Steel and Power Ltd in a deal valued at up to $976 million, the companies said.  Aviva takes an extra 23 percent stake in India JV Insurer Aviva said on Tuesday it had purchased an additional 23 percent share in Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited from joint venture partner Dabur Invest Corp.  Slowing Indian sugar exports to boost Thai, Brazil sales in Asia An expected slowdown in Indian sugar exports as domestic prices surge, will boost the market share of Thai and Brazilian sugar in Asian markets, traders said on Tuesday.  Bidders emerge for Tata Steel's UK assets Two groups signalled their interest in buying the British assets of Tata Steel on Tuesday, offering hope that thousands of jobs could be saved after weeks of uncertainty. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump wins big in Indiana, with a clear path as Cruz quits Republican front-runner Donald Trump swept to a commanding victory in Indiana on Tuesday, putting him on a glide path to the party's presidential nomination as Ted Cruz finally ended his campaign.  Pfizer approaches Medivation about potential takeover -sources Pfizer Inc has approached U.S. cancer drug maker Medivation Inc to express interest in an acquisition, raising the possibility of a bid rivaling a $9.3 billion offer by Sanofi SA, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.  Brazil prosecutors file $44 billion lawsuit against Vale, BHP for dam spill Federal prosecutors in Brazil filed a 155 billion-real civil lawsuit on Tuesday against iron miner Samarco and its owners, Vale SA and BHP Billiton, for a collapsed tailings dam in November that killed 19 people and polluted a major river. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,744.50, down 0.47 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. currency, tracking its Asian peers, as comments from two Federal Reserve officials signaling the possibility of interest rate hikes next month lifted demand for the dollar.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as some investors may cut positions in the absence of any major trigger and after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said that two rate hikes could not be ruled out in 2016.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.42 pct-7.47 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after weak economic data in China and Europe reignited worries about global growth, while oil prices dropped for a second day, dragging down energy shares.  Asian shares slipped as worries about global growth and creeping deflation resurfaced, undermining commodities and boosting demand for safe-haven sovereign debt.  The yen backed off from an 18-month high against the dollar, having lost some steam as position squaring set in after its sharp rally since last week.  U.S. Treasury yields fell broadly on Tuesday to their lowest levels in nearly two weeks after weak Chinese data and a surprise interest rate cut in Australia raised concerns about the global economy, boosting demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.  Oil prices stabilized after falling for two straight days on concerns that slowing demand and rising Middle East production would extend a global supply overhang.  Gold nursed losses, holding below a 15-month high as the dollar firmed after two Federal Reserve officials talked up U.S. interest rate hikes this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.59/66.62 May 3 -$113.3 mln -$41.40 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.63pct Month-to-date - $78.56 mln Year-to-date $1.85 bln -$278.87 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.42 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)