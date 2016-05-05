To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha at Thomson Reuters South Asia risk summit
in Mumbai.
11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India eyes cleanup of bad debt mountain as wary state banks hesitate
India is considering setting up an independent panel to help state-owned banks
negotiate settlements with big businesses on bad loans, in order to shield
bankers from a populist backlash they say is hobbling efforts to clean up their
balance sheets.
Supreme Court tells tobacco industry packs must carry bigger warnings
Supreme Court told tobacco companies on Wednesday they must adhere to a new
federal rule requiring much larger health warnings on cigarette packs, in a
major setback for the $11 billion industry that opposes the new policy.
India rejects Apple's plan to import used iPhones
India has rejected a plan by Apple Inc to import used iPhones, government
officials said on Wednesday, a blow to the U.S. tech giant that has been seeking
to revive waning sales of its flagship smartphones.
Jindal Steel in advanced talks to sell more assets-CEO
Jindal Steel and Power is in advanced talks with some resources firms to sell
more steel and mining assets, its CEO told Reuters, adding the company hopes to
close a $976 million power plant deal well before a mid-2018
deadline.
U.S. slaps preliminary duties on certain Indian steel pipes
The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it would slap preliminary duties
on imports of welded stainless pressure pipe from India after finding the goods
were being dumped in the U.S. market at below market prices.
India to start 2016/17 sugar year with 21.3 percent lower stocks-minister
India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to start the 2016/17
marketing year on Oct. 1 with 7 million tonnes in carry-forward stocks, down
21.3 percent from a year ago, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on
Wednesday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Australia clears AB Inbev's $100 bln SABMiller buyout plan
Australia's antitrust regulator on Thursday cleared beer giant Anheuser Busch
Inbev SA's planned $100 billion takeover of rival SABMiller Plc, saying the deal
would not adversely affect the domestic market.
Trump, lone survivor in Republican White House race, now must unify party
Donald Trump on Wednesday became the last man standing in the race for the
Republican U.S. presidential nomination and faced the challenge of repairing
deep fissures in the party, as his sole remaining rival, John Kasich, ended his
campaign.
Tesla puts pedal to the metal, 500,000 cars planned in 2018
Tesla Motors Inc said it was stepping up production plans for its upcoming Model
3 mass-market sedan and would build a total of 500,000 all-electric vehicles in
2018, two years ahead of schedule, but warned that spending will ramp up in
tandem.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,730, up 0.08 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open flat to lower against the U.S. dollar,
amid a lack of fresh cues as most regional markets remain closed for local
holidays.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as some investors may cut
positions in the absence of any major cues and ahead of a fresh supply of debt
tomorrow.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.41 pct-7.46 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks declined for a second day on Wednesday, weighed down by tepid
data on private sector U.S. jobs and a retreat in biotech shares.
Asian shares slipped for a seventh straight session as a mixed batch of
U.S. economic data did nothing to assuage concerns about global growth and
deflation, keeping sovereign bonds well supported.
The yen showed signs of fatigue early having taken a step back from recent
peaks, while the greenback firmed broadly on some optimism the U.S. economy
would bounce back after nearly stalling in the first quarter.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday after a spate of
economic data offered no clear signal on the health of the U.S. economy or on
how quickly the Federal Reserve may proceed with another interest rate increase.
Oil prices jumped in early trading as a huge wildfire in Canada disrupted
its oil sands production, while escalating fighting in Libya threatened the
North African nation's output.
Gold firmed after three days of losses on weaker global equities, but held
below a 15-month peak as the dollar rebounded against the yen after a recent
slump.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.61/66.64 May 4 -$9.97 mln $2.25 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.62pct Month-to-date -$60.22 mln $80.81 mln
Year-to-date $1.74 bln -$276.62 mln
($1 = 66.55 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)