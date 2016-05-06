To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi.
5:00 pm: Niti Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant and DIPP Secretary Ramesh
Abhishek at an event in New Delhi.
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Indian lower house backs bankruptcy code, key to debt cleanup
India's lower house of parliament on Thursday backed a new bankruptcy code, a
crucial step towards establishing a debt resolution regime to strengthen the
hands of banks seeking to recover $120 billion in troubled loans.
Japanese drugmaker Daiichi wins damages from former Ranbaxy owners
The former owners of Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories have been ordered by
an arbitration court to pay damages worth 25.63 billion rupees to Japan's
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, they said on Thursday.
HDFC Life set to hire four banks to manage up to $500 million IPO
HDFC Standard Life Insurance, a joint venture between India's HDFC and Britain's
Standard Life Plc, is set to mandate four banks to manage a planned initial
public offering worth up to $500 million, IFR reported on Thursday, citing
people close to the deal.
ITC shuts cigarette plants from May 4
India's biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd shut its plants from May 4 to comply
with a new stipulated pictorial warnings rule issued by the federal government,
the company said in a statement.
India regulator may allow insurance cos to buy banks' AT1 bonds
The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India was considering allowing
insurers to buy hybrid additional Tier 1 bonds issued by banks, said V.R. Iyer,
a senior official at the country's insurance regulator.
India regulator says no to futures trading in new commodities
India will not allow futures trading in new commodities unless assured of
sufficient liquidity, a top official at the markets regulator said on Thursday,
three years after a scandal dealt a blow to confidence in the country's
commodities markets.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Chagrined anti-Trump Republicans seek to recruit third-party candidate
Donald Trump's emergence as the last man standing in the Republican presidential
race has prompted his critics inside the party to intensify their search for a
candidate they could back as a serious third-party alternative.
Shift in Saudi oil thinking deepens OPEC split
As OPEC officials gathered this week to formulate a long-term strategy, few in
the room expected the discussions would end without a clash. But even the most
jaded delegates got more than they had bargained with.
Brexit outcome may play into rate decision, Fed officials say
Britain's vote in June on whether to leave the European Union is shaping up to
be the next global event to impact the U.S. central bank's decision-making on
when to next raise interest rates.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,730, down 0.43 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as optimism ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data lifted the greenback.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, as some investors may add
positions in anticipation of a strong demand, especially for a new note, at the
weekly debt auction later today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.41 pct-7.46 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks gave up early gains to end flat on Thursday as consumer
discretionary shares fell and investors showed caution ahead of the April jobs
report.
Asian shares wallowed near three-week lows as investors braced for the
U.S. payrolls report after other jobs-related data raised some doubts about the
seemingly rosy picture on employment conditions in the world's no. 1 economy.
The dollar held gains against the yen and euro early ahead of the April
U.S. non-farm payrolls due later in the day that could support the greenback.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest in more than two weeks on
Thursday as investors positioned for a weaker-than-expected U.S. government jobs
report for April.
Oil prices were steady after a run up on supply disruptions, especially in
the Americas, where wildfires continue to rage near Canada's huge oil sand
fields, tightening a market suffering global oversupply.
Gold looked likely to extend losses to a fifth straight session as the
dollar rebounded ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the session.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.60/66.63 May 5 -$58.4 mln -$85.65 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.62pct Month-to-date -$64.85 mln -$4.84 mln
Year-to-date $1.73 bln -$362.27 mln
($1 = 66.55 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)