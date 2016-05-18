To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given. 12:00 pm: Punjab National Bank senior management to brief media after earnings release in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM- India Macros with Shilan Shah, India Economist- Capital Economics With both the IMD and private player Skymet forecasting better than normal rains for India, will there finally be a turnaround in India's rural sentiment? We take a roundup of India macros with Shilan at 1100 IST who is India's economist at Capital Economics. GMF:ASIA LIVECHAT - ENERGY FOCUS with Cornelia Meyer, Chairman & Chief Economist, LBV Asset Management, Gasol PLC Cornelia is an independent business consultant, macro-economist and energy expert, and has advised governments and worked for some of the world's leading companies in over 50 countries. She joins us at 1200 IST to share her outlook on the global energy market, the supply-demand dynamics in play in crude oil, and the future of shale and alternate energy fuels. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  State Bank of India seeks to take over subsidiary banks State Bank of India said on Tuesday it is seeking to merge operations of five of its subsidiary banks with itself, marking the first move of consolidation in the nation's state-run banking sector.  Apple boss Cook to tap Indian software talent during maiden visit Apple Inc is set to announce plans to expand its Indian software development centre and build an accelerator programme for local start-ups, two sources aware of the investment said on Tuesday, hours before Chief Executive Tim Cook's maiden visit.  Motherson Sumi sees more growth in North America, China Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, India's biggest auto parts maker, expects more growth from North America and China over the next few years than Europe, its biggest market, a top executive said after the company posted its highest ever quarterly profit.  Syndicate Bank posts Q4 net loss of $323 million India's state-run Syndicate Bank Ltd reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 21.58 billion rupees on sharply higher provisions and also due to a one-off charge on what the bank called a major fraud in three of its branches. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan economy expands much more than expected, dodges recession in Q1 Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter thanks to a consumption boost from the leap year, but analysts say the rebound was not strong enough to dispel concerns over the murky outlook.  Trump willing to talk to N.Korea's Kim, wants to renegotiate climate accord Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is willing to talk to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try to stop Pyongyang's nuclear program, proposing a major shift in U.S. policy toward the isolated nation.  U.S. Democrat Clinton narrowly defeats Sanders in Kentucky primary Hillary Clinton narrowly defeated Bernie Sanders in Kentucky's Democratic presidential primary, the head of the state's election board said on Tuesday night. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,873.00, down 0.46 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as upbeat U.S. inflation data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials revived expectations of a rate increase this year.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade amid concerns that the recent gains in crude oil prices, if persistent, may hurt prospects for monetary easing going forward.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.48 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as investors boosted their bets on the Federal Reserve raising rates later this year, while Home Depot dragged on indexes following its quarterly report.  Asian shares weakened after strong U.S. inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials rekindled prospects of the central bank raising rates later this year.  The yen gained against the dollar and the euro, after data showed Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter and some investors pared bets on further stimulus.  Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to nearly three-week highs on Tuesday after data showed the nation's consumer prices at their strongest in more than three years, pushing traders to price in a greater chance that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates.  Oil prices were trading near 2016 highs, as supply disruptions and output cuts continued to tighten the market, although traders cautioned that high global crude inventories were still weighing on markets.  Gold retained overnight gains in Asian trading on weakness in the dollar and equities, but investors remained cautious after Federal Reserve officials talked up the prospect of U.S. interest rate increases this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.86/66.89 May 17 -$33.6 mln -$252.88 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.63 pct Month-to-date $200.81 mln -$307.92 mln Year-to-date $2.00 bln -$665.35 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.87 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)