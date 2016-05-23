To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya at conference on good practices in social sector service delivery. 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S.Mundra at an event. 11:00 am: Punjab National Bank management at an analyst meet after earnings. EMEA LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES CORNER Join Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr, co-founders of The Gold & Silver Club at 1430 IST as they talk about the commodities markets from copper to oil and everything in between. The Gold & Silver Club is an international commodities trading, research and advisory group specialising in the precious metals, energies and agricultural markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's IDBI Bank says "storm is gone" after $258 mln Q4 loss India's state-run IDBI Bank Ltd said it expected a reduction in bad loans this financial year as the economy improves and as the bank steps up recovery efforts, after a surge in sour debt led it to post a $258 million quarterly loss.  Buyout group to back rival's bid for Tata's UK steel assets - sources Excalibur Steel, a management buyout group interested in purchasing Tata Steel's British steelmaking operations, is ready to lend its support to rival bidder Liberty House, two industry sources told Reuters on Sunday.  Apple boss Cook meets PM Modi to plot India strategy Apple Inc chief Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, concluding a four-day trip to India that could set the stage for Apple's expansion plans in one of the world's fastest growing smartphone markets.  India says will sign Iran port contract during Modi's trip India will on Monday sign a commercial contract with Iran to build and run a strategic port on Iran's southern coast, the Indian government said on Friday, to help it gain a foothold in Iran and win access to central Asia and Afghanistan.  India tightens rules over sale of Monsanto's GM cotton seeds India has tightened rules for the sale of genetically-modified cotton seeds, a government order said, in a move that will cap royalties for any new variety that the market's sole supplier - U.S.-based Monsanto Co - decides to develop and sell.  Furniture retailer IKEA buys land in Mumbai to open second India store IKEA Group, the world's largest furniture retailer, said on Friday it has bought land to build a 400,000 square foot (37,000 square metre) store in India's financial capital Mumbai as part of a plan to expand to 25 stores in the country by 2025.  Dilip Shanghvi drops plans to form payments bank with IDFC, Telenor India's second richest man, Dilip Shanghvi, said on Friday he had shelved plans to form a payments bank jointly with the Indian financial firm IDFC Bank and an arm of Norway's Telenor, but did not disclose the reason.  Ford to recall 48,700 EcoSport SUVs in India Ford Motor Co has issued a voluntary recall of 48,700 EcoSport sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in India to fix faulty fuel and brake lines and rear folding seats, the company's local unit said in a statement on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  U.S., Japan disagreement on yen moves overshadows G7 meeting The United States issued a fresh warning to Japan against intervening in currency markets on Saturday as the two countries' differences over foreign exchange overshadowed a Group of 7 finance leaders' gathering in the Asian nation.  Britain risks year-long recession if votes for Brexit: Osborne Britain could sink into a year-long recession if it votes to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne said in his latest attempt to focus voters on the potential hit to the economy from an "Out" vote.  China's Premier urges less red tape to bolster economy: Xinhua China should reduce red tape to ensure the development of a healthy economy, the official Xinhua news agency reported Premier Li Keqiang as saying. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,782.00, up 0.28 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking most of its Asian peers, as the greenback slipped against the yen after Japan reported better-than-expected trade data for April.  Indian government bonds are poised to edge lower in early trading, as the central bank did not announce any open market purchase of bonds last week, disappointing investors. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.46-7.50 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rallied on Friday, led by tech stocks on the back of Applied Materials' strong profit forecast, ending a volatile week on a positive note.  Asian shares rose after a solid session on Wall Street, while the dollar held near recent highs against major rivals as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise rates sooner rather than later.  The dollar fell versus the yen, dragged lower by sliding Tokyo stocks and data showing Japan logged a much larger-than-expected trade surplus in April.  U.S. Treasury prices were little changed on Friday as investors favored riskier assets such as stocks, but bonds still turned in one of their poorest weekly performances in six months on concerns that the Federal Reserve might lift interest rates sooner than expected.  Oil prices slipped in Asian trade, hit by a strong dollar and signs that global crude supply is holding up even as unplanned outages rise to at least a five-year high.  Gold held near three-week lows on firmer Asian stocks and growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as early as June. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.41/67.44 May 20 -$110.4 mln -$112.99 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date $270.6 mln -$720.42 mln Year-to-date $2.07 bln -$1.08 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.27 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)