To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, Vice Chairman Arvind
Panagariya at conference on good practices in social sector service
delivery.
10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S.Mundra at an event.
11:00 am: Punjab National Bank management at an analyst meet after earnings.
EMEA LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES CORNER
Join Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr, co-founders of The Gold & Silver Club at 1430
IST as they talk about the commodities markets from copper to oil and everything
in between. The Gold & Silver Club is an international commodities trading,
research and advisory group specialising in the precious metals, energies and
agricultural markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's IDBI Bank says "storm is gone" after $258 mln Q4 loss
India's state-run IDBI Bank Ltd said it expected a reduction in bad loans this
financial year as the economy improves and as the bank steps up recovery
efforts, after a surge in sour debt led it to post a $258 million quarterly
loss.
Buyout group to back rival's bid for Tata's UK steel assets - sources
Excalibur Steel, a management buyout group interested in purchasing Tata Steel's
British steelmaking operations, is ready to lend its support to rival bidder
Liberty House, two industry sources told Reuters on Sunday.
Apple boss Cook meets PM Modi to plot India strategy
Apple Inc chief Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday,
concluding a four-day trip to India that could set the stage for Apple's
expansion plans in one of the world's fastest growing smartphone markets.
India says will sign Iran port contract during Modi's trip
India will on Monday sign a commercial contract with Iran to build and run a
strategic port on Iran's southern coast, the Indian government said on Friday,
to help it gain a foothold in Iran and win access to central Asia and
Afghanistan.
India tightens rules over sale of Monsanto's GM cotton seeds
India has tightened rules for the sale of genetically-modified cotton seeds, a
government order said, in a move that will cap royalties for any new variety
that the market's sole supplier - U.S.-based Monsanto Co - decides to develop
and sell.
Furniture retailer IKEA buys land in Mumbai to open second India store
IKEA Group, the world's largest furniture retailer, said on Friday it has bought
land to build a 400,000 square foot (37,000 square metre) store in India's
financial capital Mumbai as part of a plan to expand to 25 stores in the country
by 2025.
Dilip Shanghvi drops plans to form payments bank with IDFC, Telenor
India's second richest man, Dilip Shanghvi, said on Friday he had shelved plans
to form a payments bank jointly with the Indian financial firm IDFC Bank and an
arm of Norway's Telenor, but did not disclose the reason.
Ford to recall 48,700 EcoSport SUVs in India
Ford Motor Co has issued a voluntary recall of 48,700 EcoSport sport-utility
vehicles (SUVs) in India to fix faulty fuel and brake lines and rear folding
seats, the company's local unit said in a statement on Friday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
U.S., Japan disagreement on yen moves overshadows G7 meeting
The United States issued a fresh warning to Japan against intervening in
currency markets on Saturday as the two countries' differences over foreign
exchange overshadowed a Group of 7 finance leaders' gathering in the Asian
nation.
Britain risks year-long recession if votes for Brexit: Osborne
Britain could sink into a year-long recession if it votes to leave the European
Union, finance minister George Osborne said in his latest attempt to focus
voters on the potential hit to the economy from an "Out" vote.
China's Premier urges less red tape to bolster economy: Xinhua
China should reduce red tape to ensure the development of a healthy economy, the
official Xinhua news agency reported Premier Li Keqiang as saying.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,782.00, up 0.28 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking
most of its Asian peers, as the greenback slipped against the yen after Japan
reported better-than-expected trade data for April.
Indian government bonds are poised to edge lower in early trading, as the
central bank did not announce any open market purchase of bonds last week,
disappointing investors. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in
2026 is likely to trade in a 7.46-7.50 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street rallied on Friday, led by tech stocks on the back of Applied
Materials' strong profit forecast, ending a volatile week on a positive note.
Asian shares rose after a solid session on Wall Street, while the dollar
held near recent highs against major rivals as investors bet that the U.S.
Federal Reserve was on track to raise rates sooner rather than later.
The dollar fell versus the yen, dragged lower by sliding Tokyo stocks and
data showing Japan logged a much larger-than-expected trade surplus in April.
U.S. Treasury prices were little changed on Friday as investors favored
riskier assets such as stocks, but bonds still turned in one of their poorest
weekly performances in six months on concerns that the Federal Reserve might
lift interest rates sooner than expected.
Oil prices slipped in Asian trade, hit by a strong dollar and signs that
global crude supply is holding up even as unplanned outages rise to at least a
five-year high.
Gold held near three-week lows on firmer Asian stocks and growing
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as early as
June.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.41/67.44 May 20 -$110.4 mln -$112.99 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date $270.6 mln -$720.42 mln
Year-to-date $2.07 bln -$1.08 mln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 67.27 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)