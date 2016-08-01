To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at an industry body event in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Government to release June infrastructure output data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Rob Howard Join Reuters FX analyst Rob Howard at 1530 IST,for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the market. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  ICICI Bank profit falls as bad loan provisions surge ICICI Bank Ltd, India's top private sector lender by assets, reported first-quarter profit fell about 25 percent as its provisions for bad loans more than doubled.  L&T June qtr profit falls short of estimates Construction firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported a quarterly profit well below analysts' estimates, as several of its local infrastructure orders were deferred, leading to a decline in domestic business.  Indian parliament to take up GST bill next week - minister The Indian government will introduce the long-awaited goods and services tax (GST) constitutional amendment bill in parliament next week, a minister said on Friday, as almost all political parties have agreed on the proposed law. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Turkey culls nearly 1,400 from army, overhauls top military council Turkey dismissed nearly 1,400 more members of its armed forces and stacked the top military council with government ministers on Sunday, moves designed by President Tayyip Erdogan to put him in full control of the military after a failed coup.  Clinton accuses Trump of scapegoating Muslim soldier's parents U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump on Sunday of scapegoating the parents of a Muslim soldier killed in Iraq, after the Republican nominee took issue with remarks the soldier's father made at the Democratic National Convention.  Taliban claims truck bomb blast in Afghan capital Kabul The Taliban claimed responsibility for a truck bomb attack on a military and logistics services compound in Kabul early on Monday after a powerful explosion was heard all around the city. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,731.50, up 0.52 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking most of its Asian peers, as disappointing U.S. growth data dampened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase this year, weighing on demand for the greenback.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely open higher, as underlying sentiment continues to be positive amid comfortable cash position and expectations that the long pending Goods and Services Tax Bill may be approved soon.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.14 pct-7.18 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 index hitting a record intraday high for the seventh time this month as gains in technology heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon more than made up for losses in energy shares.  Asian shares ticked up slightly after disappointing U.S. economic growth data reduced expectations of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the next few months.  The dollar pulled away from lows it hit following disappointing U.S. growth figures late last week while the yen pared some its large gains made after the Bank of Japan's smaller-than-expected stimulus steps.  U.S. Treasury prices jumped on Friday, with benchmark yields touching two-week lows, as disappointing U.S. economic growth data caused traders to scale back expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the next few months.  Oil prices steadied after touching three-month lows during a week-long selloff fueled by a persistent global supply glut, bringing the monthly decline to nearly 15 percent, the biggest monthly loss in a year for U.S. crude.  Gold edged down slightly, after rising over one percent to a near 3-week high in the previous session, as equities rose and the dollar recovered from lows hit after disappointing U.S. growth figures last week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.04/67.07 July 29 -$2.10 mln -$66.99 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.22 pct Month-to-date $1.66 bln $1.04 bln Year-to-date $4.16 bln -$1.09 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.02 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru) )