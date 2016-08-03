To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
3:00 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board likely to meet in New Delhi.
6:30 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given.
TRADING INDIA FORUM- India VC and PE Outlook with Arun Kumar,Director at
Edge Strategic Advisory Ltd.
While ShopClues co-founder Radhika Aggarwal says "This is the best time to
start a business in India," Ben Mathias of Vertex Ventures opines that India is
seeing a 1st wave of start-up mortalities. Where do VC's stand on this? We speak
to Arun Kumar who is Director at Edge IB, a Mumbai based Boutique Investment
Banking setup. Arun has been associated with leading Indian corporates like
ILFS, Indbank Financial Services, Hinduja Group etc. Arun has also been on the
Board of Fascel Ltd., the leading cellular operator in Gujarat which is now a
part of the Vodafone Group.To join the conversation at 1100 IST, click on the
link: here
GMF EMEA LIVECHAT -EM FOCUS with Kaan Nazli, senior economist for Emerging
Markets Debt at Neuberger Berman
We take a look at the post-Brexit reaction in EM markets from Kaan Nazli,
senior economist for Emerging Markets Debt at Neuberger Berman, and discuss the
outlook for Turkey in wake of the recent coup attempt and round up of tens of
thousands of the country's military and officials.To join the Global Markets
Forum at 1430 IST, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's biggest tax reform looms, many companies unprepared
Throughout years of political gridlock, the risk that India might pass its
biggest tax reform since independence appeared reassuringly remote for many
businesses.
India to impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some steel products
An Indian government body has recommended provisional anti-dumping duty on
imports of hot-rolled steel products, a government statement said, to reduce
overseas purchases of the alloy and shield local mills.
India's oil minister favours lower cess for explorers
India's oil minister favoured a proposal by explorers to cut a key levy
linked to crude prices from the current 20 percent.
Lupin to buy 21 branded drugs from Japan's Shionogi
Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said it had agreed to buy a portfolio of 21 drugs
from Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd for 15.4 billion yen, expanding its presence in
its third-largest market.
Indian farmers cotton on to new seed, in blow to Monsanto
In a tiny hamlet at the heart of the cotton belt in northern India,
Ramandeep Mann planted Monsanto's genetically modified Bt cotton seed for over a
decade, but that changed after a whitefly blight last year.
COLUMN-Gold rally's Achilles heel may be soft China, India demand: Russell
There is little doubt that gold has had a stellar year so far, surging
almost 28 percent, but there may be some areas of concern emerging that could
act as a brake on further gains.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Republican rift widens as Trump declines to endorse Ryan, McCain
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump ratcheted up tensions in
his party by denying two leading figures, House of Representatives Speaker Paul
Ryan and Senator John McCain, support in their re-election bids.
Japan approves $130 billion fiscal steps as BOJ denies curbing stimulus
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved 13.5 trillion yen in
fiscal measures even as the central bank fought market speculation that it is
preparing to put the brakes on monetary stimulus for the world's third-biggest
economy.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea- South Korea
North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday from its western region
into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the latest in a
series of launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,633, down 0.32 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to lower against the U.S.
dollar, tracking slight weakness in other Asian currencies, as a fall in
crude oil prices and losses in global equities weighed on risk sentiment.
Indian sovereign bonds may open slightly higher, as state-run banks are
expected to continue their buying on upbeat sentiment amid comfortable cash
position and expectations that the country's parliament may soon approve a key
tax reform bill.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is
likely to trade in a 7.14 pct-7.19 pct band today.- NewsRise
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with each of the major indexes
notching their worst day in about a month as economic data and
weaker-than-expected auto sales spurred concerns about growth.
Asian shares bowed lower while the yen lorded over a weakened U.S dollar
as talk the Bank of Japan may retreat from its massive bond-buying campaign
twigged a shakeout in debt markets globally.
The dollar struggled near 6-week lows against at basket of currencies, as
expectations for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike cooled.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unveiled fiscal stimulus
measures, dampening demand for U.S. government debt and sending long-dated U.S.
yields to their highest levels in more than a week.
Oil prices edged up early, supported by a weaker dollar, but U.S. crude
futures remained below $40 per barrel and Brent was below $42 as ongoing fuel
oversupply and stuttering economic growth weighed on markets.
Gold rose to a three-week high as European and U.S. shares fell and the
dollar hit its lowest in over a month after last week's soft U.S. growth data
dented expectations for a near-term interest rate hike.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.67/66.70 August 2 $80.4 mln -$225.39 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.23 pct Month-to-date $98.23 mln -$205.01 mln
Year-to-date $4.74 bln -$1.30 bln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.73 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)