FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
11:00 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and SEBI Chairman UK Sinha at launch
of State Level Coordination Committee website in Mumbai.
12:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief media, likely on GST in New
Delhi.
3:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to speak an event in New Delhi.
6:00 pm: Bank Board Bureau Chairman Vinod Rai to speak at an event in
Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's landmark tax reform clears parliamentary hurdle
India's upper house of parliament backed a major tax reform that seeks to
transform the country into a common market, though opposition benches urged
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley not to overtax businesses and
consumers.
India's anti-China steel tariffs bite engineering, manufacturing firms
Indian manufacturers of finished steel goods are urging New Delhi to end
tariffs on cheap imports of the alloy from China, Japan and South Korea, worried
the protectionist measures may cost them billions in lost overseas
sales.
India govt body recommends 10 percent import tax on hot-rolled steel
products
An Indian government body has recommended a safeguard tax on imports of flat
sheets and plates of hot-rolled steel, an official statement said on Wednesday,
to protect local mills hit by cheaper supplies from overseas.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Fury at top of Republican Party over Trump snub of House speaker
Donald Trump's White House campaign was in turmoil after he angered senior
Republican Party leaders by criticizing a dead soldier's family and refusing to
back the re-election campaign of House of Representatives Speaker Paul
Ryan.
Obama administration denies Iran cash payment was a ransom
The Obama administration said that $400 million in cash paid to Iran soon
after the release of five Americans detained by Tehran was not ransom as some
Republicans have charged.
As vote looms, Thailand's powerful army aims to preserve role
Thailand votes on Sunday for a new constitution that aims to subdue
political parties and give the generals a permanent role in overseeing the
country's economic development, senior military officers say.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,623.50, up 0.47 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, as local
investor sentiment is expected to be buoyant after the upper house of parliament
approved a long-stalled constitutional amendment bill that proposes levying a
goods and services tax.
Indian sovereign bonds may open higher, after the parliament's upper house
passed the long-stalled constitutional amendment bill late yesterday, paving way
for levying a goods and services tax. However, traders may stay cautious ahead
of the monetary policy meet next week.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.16 pct-7.24 pct band today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street advanced modestly on Wednesday after a sharp rise in oil
prices boosted energy shares, while better-than-anticipated data on the labor
market helped financial stocks.
Asian shares firmed after a rebound in oil prices from four-month lows
helped to lift Wall Street shares.
The British pound edged up on Thursday as investors counted on the Bank of
England to cut interest rates to a record low.
U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Wednesday, a day after jumping in
response to Japan's new fiscal stimulus, as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs
report on Friday.
Oil prices jumped, with U.S. crude futures returning to above $40 a
barrel, after a larger-than-expected gasoline draw offset a surprise build in
crude stockpiles in the No. 1 oil consumer.
Gold dipped, extending its losses from the previous session on a firmer
dollar following stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.75/66.78 August 3 $86.5 mln -$102.70 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.26 pct Month-to-date $135.25 mln -$307.71 mln
Year-to-date $4.78 bln -$1.40 bln
($1 = 67.99 Indian rupees)
