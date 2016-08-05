To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek to speak at a conference in New Delhi. 11:00 pm: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 1:30 pm: Communications Minister Manoj Sinha to speak at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF ASIA LIVCHAT - MARKETS FOCUS with Marc Faber, Author, Investor and Publisher of Gloom, Boom & Doom Report Marc Faber joins us at 1330 IST to discuss commodities, central banks and markets. His latest view is that investors should make gold worth a quarter of their portfolios. In the past, Faber has also famously (and correctly) predicted the rise of commodities, emerging markets and China. Last year, he also became a supporter of cash holdings "for better buying opportunities after correction". INDIA TOP NEWS  India eyes prompt GST launch, talk of 18 percent rate "premature" India should be able to implement a new Goods and Services Tax in April 2017, a senior finance ministry official said after parliament's upper house passed a key enabling amendment to the constitution.  Suzlon to exit debt restructuring by March 2017 - Tanti Suzlon Energy Ltd hopes to exit a process of corporate debt restructuring by March 2017, its chairman said, a turnaround for a company that four years ago reeled under heavy debt after an ill-advised overseas expansion.  India extends steel floor prices for two months to curb cheap imports India extended a floor price for imports of steel products for a further two months, as the government tries to protect the domestic steel industry from cheap overseas shipments, especially from China.  INTERVIEW-StanChart sees further cuts to bad loan provisions in China, India Standard Chartered expects to further cut provisions for bad loans in its key markets of China and India, and is also looking to lower exposure to the heavy industry sector, the bank's Greater China and North Asia chief said.  Russia's Mechel ups sales to China, starts supplies to India Russian coal and steel producer Mechel raised supplies of its coking coal concentrate to China in the second quarter and started sales to India and Vietnam, it said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Amid campaign turmoil, Trump allies urge him to get back on track Supporters of Republican Donald Trump urged him to get back on message after a week of dropping opinion poll numbers and a war of words with ranking Republicans over his U.S. presidential campaign.  Obama defends Iran payment, says was not 'some nefarious deal' President Barack Obama strongly pushed back against criticism that the administration's payment of $400 million in cash to Iran amounted to ransom in exchange for the release of American prisoners.  Party time in Rio after rollercoaster run-up to the Games With a little bit of chaos and a last-minute sprint on preparations, Rio de Janeiro was ready on Friday to revel in a moment seven years in the making: the opening of the Olympic Games. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,654.50, up 0.58 pct from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, as regional equities joined a global rally after the Bank of England announced a stimulus to cushion the economy from the impact of Britain leaving the European Union.  Indian sovereign bonds may open lower, as investors are likely to defer purchases ahead of fresh supply of papers later today, while traders also remain cautious before next week's monetary policy meet.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.15 pct -7.19 pct band till the auction result today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street stocks ended little changed on Thursday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls report for July.  Asian shares joined a rise in global stock prices after the Bank of England launched a potent post-Brexit stimulus campaign, but some caution before a big U.S. jobs report limited gains.  The British pound licked its wounds, a day after the Bank of England not only cut interest rates but also restarted its bond purchase programme to shore up the economy, while the dollar held firm ahead of the U.S. employment data.  U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with some short- and medium-term issues hitting their lowest levels in more than three weeks, after the Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 and said it would buy government bonds.  Oil prices eased, but remained well above this week's lows as traders covered short positions after profiting from sharp declines since June.  Gold was little changed as investors awaited U.S. jobs data, due later in the day, and the precious metal remained on course for a second straight weekly gain. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.83/66.86 August 4 $83.6 mln $70.84 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.24 pct Month-to-date $229.23 mln -$236.87 mln Year-to-date $4.87 bln -$1.33 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] $1 = 66.91 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)