FACTORS TO WATCH
9:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Power Minister Piyush Goyal at
conference on energy security for India in New Delhi.
9:45 am: Communications Minister Manoj Sinha at a seminar on ICT emerging
technologies in New Delhi.
11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - OIL FOCUS with Ekpen Omonbude, Economist, The
Commonwealth
Even as crude oil continues to flirt with the $40-mark, concerns over a
persistent overhang in supply and choppy demand remain. How will stuttering
economic growth and Fed rate hike worries impact the dollar and in turn crude?
Are more lows coming, or is this just a correction? Ekpen joins us at 1130 IST
Are more lows coming, or is this just a correction? Ekpen joins us at 1130 IST
with his insights.
INDIA TOP NEWS
RBI to tweak Indian banks' lending rules, Rajan laments slow policy
transmission
The Reserve Bank of India will soon tweak a lending rate mechanism that
commercial lenders began using last April, Governor Raghuram Rajan said, adding
that he took a dim view of banks' failure to lower lending rates by more after
past reductions in the central bank's policy rates.
Rajan keeps India rates steady, ready to pass policy baton to panel
Conducting his last policy review on Tuesday as head India's central bank,
Raghuram Rajan kept key interest rates unchanged to cool inflation running near
two year highs, while urging the government to form a panel for the next review
in October.
Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank post Q1 loss as bad loans jump
State-run Indian Overseas Bank, which has the highest bad loan ratio among
the nation's lenders, reported a first-quarter net loss of 14.51 billion rupees
with a further rise in its sour assets.
Lupin's Q1 profit boosted by lower tax rate
Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, posted a 55 percent rise in its
first-quarter profit but its shares fell as some analysts noted the jump was
driven in part by a lower tax rate.
Hindustan Zinc to double silver output to catch solar wave
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a subsidiary of billionaire Anil Agarwal's mining
conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, aims to double silver output in five years due to
rising prices and increased demand from solar panel makers.
First isolate, then negotiate: How India's GST deal was done
It took him more than two years, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has
finally discovered the art of the deal.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump's remarks on gun rights, Clinton unleash torrent of criticism
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that gun
rights activists could act to stop Democratic rival Hillary Clinton from
nominating liberal U.S. Supreme Court justices, igniting yet another fire storm
of criticism just as he sought to steer clear of controversy.
Japan core machinery orders point to capex recovery ahead
Japanese machinery orders rose more than expected in June in a sign that
companies are gradually becoming more willing to increase capital
expenditure.
EXCLUSIVE-Vietnam moves new rocket launchers into disputed S.China Sea -
sources
Vietnam has discreetly fortified several of its islands in the disputed
South China Sea with new mobile rocket launchers capable of striking China's
runways and military installations across the vital trade route, according to
Western officials.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,722.50, up 0.18 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as weak U.S. economic data cast a shadow on the possibility of a
Federal Reserve rate increase this year, dampening demand for the greenback.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, as the underlying
sentiment remains positive after the central bank announced a fresh round of
open market purchase of notes, while sounding optimistic about meeting the
inflation target for March.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in
2026 is likely to trade in a 7.10 pct - 7.15 pct band today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The Nasdaq composite rose to a record high close on Tuesday while other
major indexes hovered near their own recent all-time highs in a session with
thin trading volume.
Asian shares held near one-year highs as investors pared expectations
slightly for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase following weak U.S.
productivity data, which drove the dollar and Treasury yields lower.
The dollar sagged against its peers after downbeat data sapped some of the
momentum it had gained from last week's robust U.S. jobs report.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday after a weak report on
U.S. productivity and a reverse auction in which the Bank of England failed to
meet its long-dated bond purchasing target boosted the appetite for U.S.
government debt.
Oil prices were stable, with a global supply overhang weighing on markets
while talk of a potential producer meeting to discuss propping up prices lent
crude some support despite being met with scepticism by analysts.
Gold rose, holding gains from the previous session as the dollar fell,
with investors evaluating the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike after a
weak U.S. productivity report.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.93/66.96 August 9 $21.6 mln $149.01 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.18 pct Month-to-date $559.99 mln $9.89 mln
Year-to-date $5.20 bln -$1.08 bln
($1 = 66.84 Indian rupees)
