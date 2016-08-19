To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya to launch global innovation index report 2016 in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Niti Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant to launch Brookings research paper on blueprint for three proposed smart cities in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF - THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike at 1530 IST, as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week. INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian finmin: We'll let you know on RBI governor No decision has yet been reached to appoint India's next central bank governor, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, 18 days before the incumbent is due to stand down.  India to soon allow banks to pledge corp bonds to borrow from RBI India will soon allow banks to pledge corporate bonds as collateral to borrow funds from the central bank's overnight repo window, although with some limitations, the country's capital market regulator said in a report.  Olympics-Badminton-Sindhu raises Indian hopes of first gold Pusarla Sindhu sent Indian fans into a frenzy by blasting through Japan's Nozomi Okuhara to reach the gold medal decider for the women's singles at the Olympic badminton on Thursday.  INTERVIEW-Gymnastics-One small step for Karmakar could be a giant leap for India With no more tears left to shed, a distraught Dipa Karmakar now wants to get back into training so she can start working towards leaving a lasting legacy in gymnastics.  Indian wrestler Yadav given four-year doping ban after WADA appeal Indian wrestler Narsingh Yadav was handed a four-year doping ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency won its appeal against his earlier exoneration. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Short-sellers smell blood as Japan Inc wounded by accounting scandals Short-sellers who made their names and fortunes wiping billions off Chinese and Southeast Asian companies are setting their sights on Japan after a series of accounting scandals amplified concerns about weak corporate governance there.  Australia's major banks face U.S. class action over rate rigging Australia's four biggest banks said they were among 17 global lenders being sued by U.S. funds for alleged benchmark interest rate rigging, denying the claims and pledging to contest the action.  U.S. says sorry as swimmers leave Brazil to jeers Two U.S. Olympic swimmers flew home from Brazil after a local crowd jeered them, calling them "liars" and "fakes", and police accused them of fabricating a story about being robbed at gunpoint during the Rio Games. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,679.00, down 0.04 pct from previous close  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar tracking weak Asian currencies and shares, as the greenback recovered following hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official.  Indian government bonds will likely open steady to lower, ahead of fresh supply of papers later today, while market keenly awaits the announcement of the nation's new central bank governor. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.10 pct - 7.16 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended up slightly as Brent oil's rise above $50 a barrel boosted energy shares and an upbeat outlook lifted Wal-Mart to a 14-month high.  Asian stocks edged up as Wall Street benefited from buoyant crude oil prices and expectations U.S. borrowing costs will remain at stimulatory levels at least until year-end.  The dollar wallowed close to eight-week lows against the euro, poised for weekly losses, after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting revealed central bank policymakers were in no hurry to hike rates.  U.S. Treasury yields fell on bets the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest rates with domestic inflation stuck below its 2 percent goal and uncertainty about global risks to economic growth at home.  Oil prices rose for a sixth straight day, with Brent crude rising above $50 for the first time in six weeks as the world's biggest producers prepared to discuss a possible freeze in production levels.  Gold rose, buoyed by a weaker dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers were divided over whether to raise interest rates soon. 