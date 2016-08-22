To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya and Bank of Baroda MD P.S Jayakumar at Indo-American Chamber of Commerce event in Mumbai. 3:25 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to speak at Indo-American Chamber of Commerce event in Mumbai. GMF EMEA LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market.To join the Global Markets Forum,click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  New Indian cenbank head's arduous task: getting banks to lower rates One of the biggest challenges for India's incoming central bank chief is a problem he and his predecessor have long grappled with - how to spur stubborn state banks to cut borrowing costs more aggressively to boost the economy.  Patel's naming as India cbank chief to comfort markets as continuity seen India's incoming central bank governor Urjit Patel will aggressively fight inflation and continue a policy of a stable rupee and cash injections into the financial system, investors said, offering a comforting degree of continuity to his predecessor's policies.  Naming of new RBI chief shows Modi government regains composure after Rajan shock Raghuram Rajan's abrupt announcement of his departure as governor of the Reserve Bank of India came as a nasty surprise to many, especially his fans in the investment community, but the way Urjit Patel was chosen as his successor has been anything but.  SBI says will gain $120 billion in assets from takeover of units State Bank of India, the nation's biggest lender by assets, will gain $120 billion in assets following its merger with associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank, the lender said in a statement.  Indian commodity bourses can offer additional limit to hedgers India's market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, asked bourses to allow hedgers additional position limits for trading in commodity derivatives and ensure such policies are properly conveyed to participants.  Vedanta CEO says response from Cairn India shareholders to sweetened bid positive Vedanta Ltd's chief executive said the diversified Indian miner received "constructive feedback" from minority shareholders in Cairn India Ltd to a sweetened buyout offer, and was hopeful it can clinch the long-delayed deal. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan Inc unenthused over Abe's stimulus, BOJ easing -Reuters poll Japanese companies overwhelmingly say the government's latest stimulus will do little to boost the economy and the Bank of Japan should not ease further, a Reuters poll showed, a setback for policymakers' efforts to overcome deflation and stagnation.  EXCLUSIVE-ChemChina's Syngenta acquisition close to clearing U.S. review-sources ChemChina's $43 billion acquisition of Syngenta AG is in the final stages of being cleared by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which scrutinizes deals for national security implications, people familiar with the matter said.  Rainy Rio wraps up challenging Games on upbeat tropical note A blustery storm, a touch of melancholy and a sense of pride converged at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympics on Sunday as Brazil breathed a collective sigh of relief athaving pulled off South America's first Games. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,706.50, up 0.19 pct from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, in line with most Asian peers, on sustained gains in the greenback after several U.S. Federal Reserve officials voiced their support for an early rate increase.  Indian government bonds are likely to open sharply lower after the federal government named Urjit Patel as the next central bank governor.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.10 pct-7.18 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks edged lower on Friday, led by declines in utility shares as investors weighed prospects for an interest rate increase in the coming months.  Asian shares slipped and the dollar pulled away from last week's lows on expectations that a signal might emerge from a Federal Reserve gathering this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that the U.S. central bank is gearing up to hike interest rates.  The dollar extended modest gains against the yen and euro after it rebounded in recent days as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers took an upbeat tone on the economy and expressed support for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.  U.S. Treasury prices fell on Friday as traders booked profits in advance of government debt auctions next week and a marquee annual meeting of global central bankers at which Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak.  Oil prices fell as analysts doubted upcoming producer talks would be able to rein in oversupply, saying that Brent would likely fall back below $50 a barrel as August's more than 20-percent crude rally looks overblown.  Gold fell to its lowest in over a week as the dollar strengthened after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials increased bets on a U.S. rate hike this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.12/67.15 August 19 $ 61.1 mln -$69.19 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.15 pct Month-to-date $ 1.12 bln -$251.38 mln Year-to-date $ 5.77 bln -$ 1.35 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.06 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)