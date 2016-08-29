To access the newsletter, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Dirty laundry: Welspun tangle highlights India's quality challenge Questions over the exact provenance of bedsheets sold by Welspun India to America's middle classes have not only wiped $740 million off the firm's market value, but also revived one of Indian manufacturing's enduring headaches: quality.  Paris prosecutor opens investigation into naval contractor DCNS data leak The Paris public prosecutor opened a preliminary investigation after French naval contractor DCNS filed a complaint for breach of trust over a leak of documents concerning six Scorpene submarines it is building for India, a judicial source said.  Tata Motors Q1 net profit halves on forex loss post-Brexit vote Foreign exchange losses after Britain's decision to leave the European Union and higher expenses offset strong sales growth at India's Tata Motors, more than halving its net profit in the April-June quarter.  Foreign seed firms rally behind Monsanto in Indian alliance Major international seed companies in India formed an alliance on Friday, seeking the support of their peers after a flurry of regulatory steps in recent months by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.  Infosys says seeing client-specific softness after Brexit Indian IT services provider Infosys is seeing some 'softness' in clients after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union, a top company executive said during an analyst meet on Friday.  Modi goaded Pakistan in deliberate yet risky move When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top aides to prepare last week's annual Independence Day address, some senior bureaucrats warned him against mentioning Baluchistan, arch-rival Pakistan's restive southwestern province.  Castrol India says not aware of any stake sale by BP unit Castrol India said on Friday it was not aware of any stake sale in the company by Castrol, a unit of oil major BP, and said recent news reports that such a transaction would take place were based on market speculation.  Rajan welcomes Patel as successor at Indian central bank India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan welcomed on Friday the appointment of Urjit Patel as his successor, calling him a close ally and saying it would ensure continuity in meeting the country's inflation objectives. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Bangladesh police identify dead militants linked to Dhaka cafe attack One of the three militants killed by Bangladeshi security forces on Saturday in connection with July's Dhaka cafe attack came from a posh area of the city like some of the attackers and went to a prestigious foreign university, police said on Sunday.  Singapore confirms 41 cases of locally transmitted Zika virus Singapore has confirmed 41 cases of locally transmitted Zika virus, mostly among foreign construction workers, and said it expected more cases to be identified.  Trump to give speech on illegal immigration on Wednesday U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday night that he would make a major speech on illegal immigration in Arizona on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,597.00, down 0.34 pct from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy boosted expectations of a rate increase.  Indian government bonds Indian government bonds will likely edge lower after the Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the case for a rate increase in the U.S. has strengthened in recent months.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.11 pct-7.16 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended modestly lower after a volatile session on Friday, having bounced between gains and losses as investors wrestled with the likely timing of a U.S. interest rate hike following comments from top Federal Reserve officials.  Most Asian share markets slipped while the U.S. dollar held firm after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated an interest rate increase remains on the cards for this year.  The dollar stood tall after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's upbeat comments on the U.S. economy and traders raised their bets on an interest rate increase.  U.S. Treasury yields rose to more than one-month highs on Friday as investors considered whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates at its September meeting, after hawkish but noncommittal comments by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.  Oil prices fell as Iraq's production rose and Iran said it would only cooperate in producer talks to freeze output if fellow exporters recognised its right to fully regain market share.  Gold edged lower as the dollar strengthened after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen left the door open for a U.S. interest hike as early as next month. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.02/67.05 August 26 $50.78 mln $101 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.16 pct Month-to-date $1.14 bln -$254.71 mln Year-to-date $5.78 bln -$1.35 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.06 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)