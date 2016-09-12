(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Tuesday, September 13, as markets are closed for Eid al-Adha) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet to meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: ICICI Bank MD Chanda Kochhar to speak at IPO launch of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Government to release August consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release July industrial output data in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT-EMEA-FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton Join Jeremy at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  August retail inflation seen easing after good rainfall India's consumer inflation is expected to have eased to a four-month low in August, helped by smaller rises in food prices, but it likely remains too high for a rate cut next month when the central bank's new governor presents his first policy review.  Asia's oldest stock exchange BSE files for long-awaited IPO BSE Ltd, India's second-biggest stock exchange, on Friday filed for a long-awaited initial public offering, seeking to list its shares on larger rival National Stock Exchange.  Wal-Mart stops selling Egyptian cotton sheets made by Welspun Wal-Mart Stores on Friday said it will stop selling Egyptian cotton sheets made by Welspun India after the Indian manufacturer was unable to assure them the products were authentic.  Skirmishes in Indian Kashmir leave police officer, seven militants dead Indian security forces killed seven militants in two gunbattles that also left a police officer dead in Kashmir on Sunday, as tensions in the region ratcheted higher and street protests against Indian rule grew.  India aims to reduce hydrocarbon imports by 10 pct by 2022 -oil minister India aims to reduce its hydrocarbon imports by 10 percent by 2022 through increasing domestic output, fuel efficiency and the use of alternative energy, its oil minister said on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Surprise gain in Japan core machinery orders points to capex pickup Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in July, easing some pessimism over capital expenditure, but worries remain that weak demand and the yen's gains will discourage companies from boosting investment.  North Korea ready for another nuclear test -Yonhap North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korean government sources who said the North may use a previously unused tunnel at its mountainous test site.  Diagnosed with pneumonia, Clinton falls ill at 9/11 memorial Hillary Clinton's personal doctor on Sunday said the Democratic presidential candidate was suffering from pneumonia after she fell ill at a Sept. 11 memorial, in an episode that renewed focus on her health less than two months before the general election. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,759.50, trading down 1.67 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking most of its Asian peers, as hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official reignited speculation of a rate increase this month.  Indian government bonds will likely open lower amid caution ahead of key macroeconomic data releases later today. Bonds may also come under pressure tracking gains in U.S. Treasury yields, amid speculation that the Federal Reserve may consider hiking key interest rates at a meeting next week. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.03 pct-7.09 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its worst day since June as investor nervousness increased following a nuclear test by North Korea and Federal Reserve officials' comments lifted rate hike bets.  Asian shares skidded with investors rattled by rising bond yields and talk the Federal Reserve might be serious about lifting U.S. interest rates as early as next week.  The dollar began the week on the back foot as a bout of risk aversion underpinned the yen, though the U.S. currency garnered some support on renewed talk of a possible rate hike by the Federal Reserve as early as this month.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with long-dated maturities reaching more than two-month highs, in line with Japanese government bonds, after reports suggested the Bank of Japan is considering measures to cut short- to medium-term yields, while lifting those of long-term debt.  Crude prices fell after U.S. oil drillers added rigs to look for new production as producers adapt to cheaper crude, with speculators cutting positions betting on further price rises.  Gold fell slightly early as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials late last week raised bets on a rate hike as early as September. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.89/66.92 September 9 -$47.11 mln $55.34 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.11 pct Month-to-date $339.41 mn $613.37 mln Year-to-date $6.45 bln -$852.86 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.68 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)