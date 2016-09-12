(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Tuesday, September 13, as
markets are closed for Eid al-Adha)
To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Federal cabinet to meet in New Delhi.
12:00 pm: ICICI Bank MD Chanda Kochhar to speak at IPO launch of ICICI
Prudential Life Insurance in Mumbai.
5:30 pm: Government to release August consumer price inflation data in New
Delhi.
5:30 pm: Government to release July industrial output data in New Delhi.
GMF: LIVECHAT-EMEA-FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton
Join Jeremy at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications
for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
August retail inflation seen easing after good rainfall
India's consumer inflation is expected to have eased to a four-month low in
August, helped by smaller rises in food prices, but it likely remains too high
for a rate cut next month when the central bank's new governor presents his
first policy review.
Asia's oldest stock exchange BSE files for long-awaited IPO
BSE Ltd, India's second-biggest stock exchange, on Friday filed for a
long-awaited initial public offering, seeking to list its shares on larger rival
National Stock Exchange.
Wal-Mart stops selling Egyptian cotton sheets made by Welspun
Wal-Mart Stores on Friday said it will stop selling Egyptian cotton sheets
made by Welspun India after the Indian manufacturer was unable to assure them
the products were authentic.
Skirmishes in Indian Kashmir leave police officer, seven militants dead
Indian security forces killed seven militants in two gunbattles that also
left a police officer dead in Kashmir on Sunday, as tensions in the region
ratcheted higher and street protests against Indian rule grew.
India aims to reduce hydrocarbon imports by 10 pct by 2022 -oil minister
India aims to reduce its hydrocarbon imports by 10 percent by 2022 through
increasing domestic output, fuel efficiency and the use of alternative energy,
its oil minister said on Friday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Surprise gain in Japan core machinery orders points to capex pickup
Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose for a second straight month
in July, easing some pessimism over capital expenditure, but worries remain that
weak demand and the yen's gains will discourage companies from boosting
investment.
North Korea ready for another nuclear test -Yonhap
North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test, South
Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korean government sources who
said the North may use a previously unused tunnel at its mountainous test site.
Diagnosed with pneumonia, Clinton falls ill at 9/11 memorial
Hillary Clinton's personal doctor on Sunday said the Democratic presidential
candidate was suffering from pneumonia after she fell ill at a Sept. 11
memorial, in an episode that renewed focus on her health less than two months
before the general election.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,759.50, trading down 1.67 pct from
its previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking most
of its Asian peers, as hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official
reignited speculation of a rate increase this month.
Indian government bonds will likely open lower amid caution ahead of key
macroeconomic data releases later today. Bonds may also come under pressure
tracking gains in U.S. Treasury yields, amid speculation that the Federal
Reserve may consider hiking key interest rates at a meeting next week. The yield
on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.03
pct-7.09 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its worst day since June
as investor nervousness increased following a nuclear test by North Korea and
Federal Reserve officials' comments lifted rate hike bets.
Asian shares skidded with investors rattled by rising bond yields and talk
the Federal Reserve might be serious about lifting U.S. interest rates as early
as next week.
The dollar began the week on the back foot as a bout of risk aversion
underpinned the yen, though the U.S. currency garnered some support on renewed
talk of a possible rate hike by the Federal Reserve as early as this month.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with long-dated maturities reaching
more than two-month highs, in line with Japanese government bonds, after reports
suggested the Bank of Japan is considering measures to cut short- to medium-term
yields, while lifting those of long-term debt.
Crude prices fell after U.S. oil drillers added rigs to look for new
production as producers adapt to cheaper crude, with speculators cutting
positions betting on further price rises.
Gold fell slightly early as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
officials late last week raised bets on a rate hike as early as September.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.89/66.92 September 9 -$47.11 mln $55.34 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.11 pct Month-to-date $339.41 mn $613.37 mln
Year-to-date $6.45 bln -$852.86 mln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.68 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)