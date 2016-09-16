To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: National Institution for Transforming India Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant and Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry, Girish Shankar to attend the Automotive Design Conclave in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to attend conference of State Food and Consumer Sffairs Secretaries in New Delhi. 1:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to talk after quarterly performance review meeting with chiefs of state-run banks in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian to talk after submitting report of Pulses Committee to Finance Minister in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT-THE WEEKAHEAD with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Water protests in tech hub expose urban India's growing pains Oracle employees were at work on Monday when protesters entered their nine-storey building in India's technology hub, Bengaluru, and asked them to leave in support of demonstrations that had erupted across the city over a water dispute. Two days of violence, in which protesters torched buses and clashed with riot police after a court ordered Karnataka state to share water from a river with another region, have exposed the growing pains of the dynamic technology hub's chaotic boom.  Trade deficit narrows as import slide outpaces soft exports Trade deficit narrowed slightly in August, data showed on Thursday, a move that will strengthen the government's case for rejecting exporters' calls for a competitive boost through a rupee devaluation.  Rupee hit by devaluation talk, despite ministry denial The finance ministry swatted down a media report on Thursday of a possible devaluation of the rupee, dismissing lobbying by struggling exporters seeking a competitive boost from a cheaper currency.  Reliance Communications/Aircel venture looks to raise $1 billion for expansion Reliance Communications, which is to merge its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel, said on Thursday the combined carrier would look to raise about $1 billion in equity from outside investors for expansion and to pay for mobile spectrum.  L&T Tech Services' share offer subscribed 2.5 times An initial public offering of shares in L&T Technology Services Ltd to raise as much as $134 million was subscribed 2.52 times as the sale closed on Thursday, stock exchange data showed.  India close to signing Rafale jet deal - govt official India is close to finalising a long-delayed deal to buy 36 fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation, a defence ministry official said on Thursday, with the cabinet set to meet next week to agree a price.  COLUMN-India's new motorcycle owners drive gasoline boom: Kemp India's gasoline consumption is growing rapidly as millions of additional households buy motor cars and especially motorcycles as a status symbol amid growing prosperity. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Samsung to replace or refund 1 mln U.S. Galaxy Note 7 phones Samsung Electronics formally recalled 1 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in the United States, replacing or refunding the flagship phones, whose susceptibility to catching fire has damaged the image of the Korean company.  Clinton visits N.Carolina in campaign trail return; Trump up in polls Hillary Clinton got back on the campaign trail on Thursday after taking three days off for pneumonia, and the Democratic presidential candidate faced a more challenging political landscape, with Republican rival Donald Trump rising in opinion polls.  Asian fans snap up new iPhone but crowds smaller despite sell-out Apple Inc fans from Sydney to Tokyo, the first to snap the new iPhone 7 off the shelves, cheered as they left stores on Friday brandishing their purchases, flanked by applauding sales staff. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,818.00, up 0.46 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data hurt already dim chances of a Federal Reserve rate increase next week.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher, as investors may continue to add positions anticipating further gains. Diminished chances of a U.S. rate increase next week will also likely spur demand for local debt. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.05 pct-7.10 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rallied 1 percent on Thursday, buoyed by Apple's best four-day run since 2014, higher oil prices and ho-hum economic data that further dimmed expectations for an interest rate hike next week.  Asian stocks firmed after weak U.S. data reduced the already low chance of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve at next week's meeting, sending the Treasury yield curve surging to its steepest level in 2-1/2 months.  The dollar sagged after lacklustre U.S. economic data further reduced already-low expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week, while higher commodity prices buoyed the Australian and Canadian dollars.  The U.S. Treasury yield curve surged to its steepest levels in 2-1/2 months on Thursday after U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in August, further reducing the odds that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates when it meets next week.  Oil prices fell on worries that U.S. rig counts would continue to rise and that returning Libyan and Nigerian exports would stoke a global supply glut.  Gold prices rebounded from a near two-week low in the previous session, after disappointing U.S. economic data reduced the chances of an interest rate hike next week, though the metal was still on track for its first weekly loss in three. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.84/66.87 September 15 $51.67 mln -$150.70 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.12 pct Month-to-date $129.73 mln $596.46 mln Year-to-date $6.24 bln -$869.77 mln