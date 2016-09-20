To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH GMF: LIVECHAT-FED WATCH with Jonathan Spicer of Reuters Reuters reporters and editors tracking the Federal Reserve take questions on the economics, politics, trade matters and rates policies facing America's central bank and others whose decisions drive markets day in and day out at 1900 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2016 Q3 Thomson Reuters and graduate business school INSEAD ask Asia-Pacific companies to rate their six-month business outlook, in a survey which in Q3 yielded a positive sentiment index of 68. The latest survey will be released at 0800 IST on Wednesday, followed by a Q&A at 1200 IST with Reuters reporter Hyunjoo Jin in the Global Markets Forum, Trading China and Trading India community chatrooms. To join, please click bit.ly/1kTxdKD. INDIA TOP NEWS  India mulls response after deadly Kashmir attack it blames on Pakistan India said on Monday it had the right to respond when and where it chose to a deadly attack on an army base in Kashmir, after blaming Pakistan for the raid that killed 18 soldiers.  Twitter to lay off less than 20 employees at India center-source Twitter Inc said on Monday it would lay off some employees and halt engineering work at one of its development centers in India's technology hub Bengaluru.  BP unit selling up to $261 million stake in Castrol India Castrol Ltd, a unit of BP, is selling an up to $261 million stake in Castrol India in a block trade, according to a termsheet seen by Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  BOJ may shift policy focus to rates as monetary firepower wanes The Bank of Japan could make negative interest rates the primary focus of its monetary policy on Wednesday, heightening market disquiet over what moving away from quantitative easing reveals about the waning firepower of global central banks.  Police arrest New York bombing suspect following gunfight Police on Monday arrested an Afghanistan-born American who they suspect of detonating a bomb in the heart of New York City and planting other devices, capturing the 28-year-old in a dramatic gun battle that wounded him and two officers.  Google may face over $400 million Indonesia tax bill for 2015 Indonesia plans to pursue Alphabet Inc's Google for five years of back taxes, and the search giant could face a bill of more than $400 million for 2015 alone if it is found to have avoided payments, a senior tax official said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,806.00, trading down 0.22 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the U.S. dollar, tracking lackluster trade across Asian currencies, as investors pause ahead of policy reviews by the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan this week.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as investors keep an eye out for the key two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve that starts today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.03 pct - 7.08 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  A see-saw session on Wall Street on Monday ended little changed, with gains in big bank stocks offsetting a drag from Apple, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve meeting later this week.  Asian shares edged lower as investors nervously waited on the outcomes of the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy meetings that begin later in the session.  Major currencies came to a standstill as investors look to this week's policy meetings of the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve, with speculation rife that the Japanese central bank will make crucial changes to its easing programme.  U.S. Treasuries yields slipped on Monday as traders booked profits made on curve-steepening bets ahead of monetary policy meetings this week at the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.  Oil prices fell after Venezuela said that global supplies needed to fall by 10 percent in order to bring production down to consumption levels, and technical indicators also pointed to cheapercrude futures.  Gold edged up, extending gains into a second day, on expectations the Federal Reserve will leave U.S. interest rates unchanged at its two-day meeting that kicks off later on Tuesday. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.95/66.98 September 19 $30.62 mln $182.05 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.11 pct Month-to-date $262.24 mln $901.23 mln Year-to-date $6.37 bln -$565 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.96 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)