FACTORS TO WATCH
INDIA TOP NEWS
India mulls response after deadly Kashmir attack it blames on Pakistan
India said on Monday it had the right to respond when and where it chose to
a deadly attack on an army base in Kashmir, after blaming Pakistan for the raid
that killed 18 soldiers.
Twitter to lay off less than 20 employees at India center-source
Twitter Inc said on Monday it would lay off some employees and halt
engineering work at one of its development centers in India's technology hub
Bengaluru.
BP unit selling up to $261 million stake in Castrol India
Castrol Ltd, a unit of BP, is selling an up to $261 million stake in Castrol
India in a block trade, according to a termsheet seen by Reuters.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
BOJ may shift policy focus to rates as monetary firepower wanes
The Bank of Japan could make negative interest rates the primary focus of
its monetary policy on Wednesday, heightening market disquiet over what moving
away from quantitative easing reveals about the waning firepower of global
central banks.
Police arrest New York bombing suspect following gunfight
Police on Monday arrested an Afghanistan-born American who they suspect of
detonating a bomb in the heart of New York City and planting other devices,
capturing the 28-year-old in a dramatic gun battle that wounded him and two
officers.
Google may face over $400 million Indonesia tax bill for 2015
Indonesia plans to pursue Alphabet Inc's Google for five years of back
taxes, and the search giant could face a bill of more than $400 million for 2015
alone if it is found to have avoided payments, a senior tax official said.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,806.00, trading down 0.22 pct from
its previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the U.S. dollar,
tracking lackluster trade across Asian currencies, as investors pause ahead of
policy reviews by the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan this week.
Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as investors keep an eye
out for the key two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve that starts
today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.03 pct - 7.08 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
A see-saw session on Wall Street on Monday ended little changed, with
gains in big bank stocks offsetting a drag from Apple, as investors braced for
the Federal Reserve meeting later this week.
Asian shares edged lower as investors nervously waited on the outcomes of
the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy meetings that begin later in the
session.
Major currencies came to a standstill as investors look to this week's
policy meetings of the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve, with speculation rife
that the Japanese central bank will make crucial changes to its easing
programme.
U.S. Treasuries yields slipped on Monday as traders booked profits made on
curve-steepening bets ahead of monetary policy meetings this week at the Bank of
Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Oil prices fell after Venezuela said that global supplies needed to fall
by 10 percent in order to bring production down to consumption levels, and
technical indicators also pointed to cheapercrude futures.
Gold edged up, extending gains into a second day, on expectations the
Federal Reserve will leave U.S. interest rates unchanged at its two-day meeting
that kicks off later on Tuesday.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.95/66.98 September 19 $30.62 mln $182.05 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.11 pct Month-to-date $262.24 mln $901.23 mln
Year-to-date $6.37 bln -$565 mln
($1 = 66.96 Indian rupees)
