To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to inaugurate BRICS seminar in New Delhi. 9:30 am: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion Secretary Ramesh Abhishek to attend Invest North summit in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to attend Associated Chambers of Commerce of India's global investors forum in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM-GLOBAL EQUITY RALLY with Chakri Lokapriya, MD & CIO, TCG Asset Management With the hunt for yields spilling over to equity markets, already distorted asset prices seems to be further defying gravity (and logic?!). Will the party continue or is there an abrupt end somewhere in sight? We speak to Lokapriya at 1100 IST. He is an India equity specialist, who has previously worked in senior positions as an advisor (India and ASEAN equities) at Copthall Partners, Senior Portfolio Manager at Franklin Templeton and Head of India Equities, London, at BNP Paribas. To join the forum, click on the link: here GMF:LIVECHAT-FUTURE GENERATOR with Dr. Eduardo Albrecht, Founder, Ethnographic Edge, and Iain MacGillvray, Editor, GRI What happens when you mix risk analysis with artificial intelligence? We chat with Dr. Eduardo Albreht, founder of Ethnographic Edge (EE) and Global Risk Insights editor Iain MacGillvray, who have teamed up to combine human intelligence with 'media sentiment' data analytics to predict political events around the world, at 1730 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India, US Ex-Im Bank in talks on $8-9 billion nuclear loan, snags remain India is negotiating with U.S. Export-Import Bank for an $8-9 billion loan to finance six Westinghouse Electric nuclear reactors, two sources familiar with the talks said, although a lending freeze at the trade agency threatens progress.  India to merge rail and federal budgets, ending colonial-era practice India will merge its railway budget with the annual federal budget from the next fiscal year, ending a nearly century-long practice and easing the way for the government to cut populist subsidies and push through structural reforms.  India posts surprise current account deficit on slower remittances India unexpectedly posted a slight current account deficit in the April-June quarter, contrasting with expectations it would post the first surplus in nine years, as citizens abroad sent fewer remittances home.  Strong demand for $904 million IPO of ICICI Pru Life ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd saw strong demand on Wednesday for its up to $904 million initial public offering, the nation's biggest for six years, with investors putting in orders for more than 10 times the number of shares on offer.  Suzlon wants to raise $3 billion for Australian wind farms by 2020 Suzlon Energy is seeking Australian partners to develop local wind farms as it taps a surge in global investor appetite for green energy assets after the Paris climate agreement, its managing director said on Wednesday.  SUV maker Mahindra to recall some vehicles to check fluid hose Mahindra & Mahindra, India's top sport utility vehicle maker, will recall some of its vehicles to inspect and reposition a fluid hose in the engine compartment, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.  VW trucks boss eyes expansion in Asia, singles out India Volkswagen is looking at ways to expand its truck operations in Asia, the head of its heavy trucks unit said, as it seeks to build a global business to challenge rivals and Volvo.  Pakistan's Sharif says world ignores South Asia tensions at its peril Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accused nuclear-armed rival India on Wednesday of putting unacceptable conditions on dialogue with Pakistan and said the world would ignore the dangers of rising tensions in South Asia at its own peril. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed keeps rates steady, signals one hike by end of year The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but strongly signaled it could still tighten monetary policy by the end of this year as the labor market improved further.  Less QQE, more YCC? With new framework, BOJ braces for long-term battle Running out of tools to battle external headwinds, the Bank of Japan has opted to set a yield curve control - an idea it has long discussed internally as a future option, but which was considered controversial and technically challenging.  Hanjin Shipping gets $54 million loan to unload stranded cargo The largest shareholder of Hanjin Shipping agreed on Wednesday to lend $53.96 million to help unload cargo that has been stranded since the world's seventh-largest container carrier collapsed late last month. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,870.00, up 0.70 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as risk appetite improved after the U.S. Federal Reserve left rates unchanged and tempered expectations about the pace of future increases.  Indian government bonds will likely rise in early trading, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, but hinted it could tighten monetary policy by the end of this year. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7 pct - 7.06 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street racked up gains on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, for now leaving intact the low-rate environment that has helped underpin the bull market.  Asian shares surged, taking their cue from Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve left U.S. interest rates unchanged and slowed the pace of future hikes, slugging the dollar and lifting commodity prices.  The dollar hit a near 4-week low against the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept monetary policy steady and projected a less aggressive path for interest rates hikes in coming years.  U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve downgraded its economic growth forecast and lowered its projection for interest rate levels needed to support expansion.  Oil prices extended gains from the previous session after a surprise third consecutive weekly U.S. crude inventory draw tightened the market.  Gold prices edged down, after rising more than 1.5 percent in the prior session, as investors targeted riskier assets such as equities following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep U.S. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.73/66.76 September 21 $27.54 mln -$38.79 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.10 pct Month-to-date $571.40 mln $884.53 mln Year-to-date $6.68 bln -$581.70 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.02 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)