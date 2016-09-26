To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan to present the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research awards in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider 16 FDI proposals in New Delhi. GMF-ASIA LIVECHAT-ENERGY FOCUS-Cornelia Meyer, Chairman & Chief Economist, LBV Asset Management, Gasol PLC Cornelia, an independent business consultant, macro-economist and energy expert, joins us at 1130 IST ahead of the OPEC meet to share her outlook on the global energy market. She has advised governments and worked for some of the world's leading companies in over 50 countries. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India sets enforcement rules for GST, to decide rate next month Indian federal and state officials have resolved key issues on enforcing a planned sales tax, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday, and will meet next month to decide the main tax rate and those for different sectors.  India signs deal for 36 French fighter jets to counter China, Pakistan squadrons India signed a deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France on Friday for around $8.7 billion, the country's first major acquisition of combat planes in two decades and a boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to rebuild an ageing fleet.  India cuts import taxes on wheat, palm oil, refined oils India has cut import taxes on wheat, crude palm oil and refined vegetable oils, a finance ministry order showed on Friday, as part of efforts to curb food inflation.  L&T Tech Services shares rise on debut after $134 million IPO Shares in L&T Technology Services rose as much as 8.3 percent on debut Friday after the company's $134 million initial public offering.  India markets regulator to look into compensation deals by PE firms India's capital markets regulator said on Friday it was considering mandating that listed companies owned by private equity firms seek shareholder approval when entering into performance-based compensation agreements with executives.  Huawei to start India smartphone production in Oct Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies will start making smartphones in India next month, the company said on Friday, joining a wave of compatriots setting up plants in the world's third-biggest mobile market.  Samsung phone emits smoke on Indian airline flight A Samsung Electronics smartphone stored in an overhead baggage compartment on an Indian plane emitted smoke in mid-flight on Friday, India's aviation regulator said, but there was no damage and the aircraft landed safely.  Tanzania takes control of state telco with Bharti Airtel stake Tanzania has regained full ownership of the country's oldest telecoms operator after buying out a 35 percent stake from Bharti Airtel. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Clinton to press Trump to spell out policy plans in U.S. presidential debate Democrat Hillary Clinton will press Republican Donald Trump to provide more specifics on his policies in their presidential debate on Monday, two top Clinton campaign aides said ahead of a face-off that could set U.S. television audience records.  U.S., Russia trade blows over Syria as warplanes pound Aleppo The United States accused Russia of "barbarism" in Syria on Sunday as warplanes supporting Syrian government forces pounded Aleppo and Moscow said ending the civil war was almost "impossible".  As rivals circle, Japan boosting firepower to buy global energy assets Japan plans to rush through a bill to provide more financial muscle for its companies to compete for global energy assets, just as other resource-hungry Asian economies such as China and India are also looking to snap up depressed oil assets. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,790.50, trading down 0.49 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking weakness in regional shares and currencies as investors shift focus to the first debate between U.S. presidential candidates later today.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher in early trade amid hopes of monetary easing by the nation's central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.94 pct - 6.98 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street retreated on Friday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares and Facebook and Apple declined, but major indexes still posted gains for the week.  Asian shares began the week under a cloud after losses on Wall Street, as investors' attention turned from central banks to American politics ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate.  The dollar wobbled against the yen and euro, cautiously held in a narrow range ahead of the impending first debate between U.S. presidential candidates that could determine the currency's near-term direction.  U.S. Treasury prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields hitting two-week lows as a result of safe-haven demand for bonds due to losses in Wall Street stocks.  Crude prices rebounded after Algeria's energy minister said the day before that all options were possible for an oil output cut or freeze at this week's informal meeting of OPEC producers.  Gold prices held steady as the dollar fell against the yen, with markets shifting their focus towards U.S. politics ahead of a presidential debate. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.67/66.70 September 23 -$44.92 mln $73.82 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.03 pct Month-to-date $707.30 mln $951.75 mln Year-to-date $6.81 bln -$514.48 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.65 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)