FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra, State Bank of India Head Arundhati Bhattacharya and ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar to attend the SBI Banking and Economics conclave in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT-EQUITY MARKETS with Reuters correspondent Alistair Smout Join Alistair at 1830 IST for a round up of the themes driving equity markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Reliance Comm sees debt falling three-quarters in a year Reliance Communications, the most leveraged among the nation's listed phone carriers, aims to cut its debt by more than three-quarters within a year, Chairman Anil Ambani said on Tuesday.  Google launches service to take internet to India malls, cafes Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said on Tuesday it launched Google Station in India, a service that aims to deepen its reach across the country, as the search giant seeks to bring more people on to its Google platform.  Kashmiris warn India its crackdown is turning some to militancy Simmering anger over India's crackdown on 10 weeks of protests in Kashmir risks drawing more young people to radical rebellion, demonstrators and security officials warn, as the sense of despair and alienation from New Delhi deepens.  Finmin official says monetary policy panel to meet before Oct 4 Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said the new six-member Monetary Policy Committee, which will set interest rates, will meet before the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Oct. 4 and give their recommendations.  As talks for aviation climate deal begin, India holds out Fast-growing aviation powerhouse India is not ready to join the world's first climate deal to curb pollution from commercial flights because it fears that talks beginning on Tuesday may not lead to a fair agreement, its civil aviation minister said.  Russia to sign helicopter deal with India in 'near future' Russia is preparing to sign a joint venture agreement to build multi-task Kamov-226 helicopters in India soon, the state-owned manufacturer Russian Helicopter told Reuters.  India to invest $2 bln in Sri Lanka in next four years India will invest up to $2 billion in Sri Lanka over the next four years in a range of sectors including real estate, energy and infrastructure, its Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.  Pakistan warns of "water war" with India if decades-old treaty violated Pakistan would treat it as "an act of war" if India revoked the Indus Water Treaty regulating river flows between the two nations, Pakistan's top foreign official said on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Clinton seeks to keep Trump on defensive after U.S. presidential debate Democrat Hillary Clinton sought on Tuesday to keep Republican rival Donald Trump on the defensive a day after their first U.S. presidential debate with accusations he is a sexist, racist and tax dodger, while Trump suggested he would "hit her harder" next time by bringing up her husband's infidelity.  U.S to deploy anti-missile system in S.Korea 'as soon as possible' The United States will speed up deployment of the THAAD anti-missile system to South Korea given the pace of North Korea's missile tests, and it will be stationed there "as soon as possible," the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia said on Tuesday.  As Pakistan army chief's tenure nears end, PM faces key choice Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif faces a key choice in the coming weeks about who should run Pakistan's powerful military, one that will have a major influence on the country's often strained relationships with the United States and nuclear rival India. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,708.50, down 0.17 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as concerns about the health of the European financial system and persistent weakness in oil prices weighed on risk appetite.  Indian government bonds will likely rise to fresh highs, as investors continue to bet that the nation's central bank will reduce policy rate next week. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.90 pct - 6.95 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Consumer and technology stocks, including Amazon, led gains on Wall Street on Tuesday, while a perceived win by Democrat Hillary Clinton in Monday's first presidential debate gave broader support to equities.  Asian stocks edged up following an overnight rise for U.S. stocks, while reduced hopes that a meeting of major producers would reduce a oversupply weighed heavily on crude oil prices.  The yen flirted with one-month highs, recovering from losses following Tuesday's U.S. presidential debate, and the euro retreated on concerns over the health of the European financial system.  U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields fell to three-week lows on Tuesday on concerns about ongoing problems at Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, which could again delay the next interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.  Oil prices rose after sharp losses in the previous session, as industry data showed a surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks, although worries over a lack of agreement among producers to curb output kept a lid on gains.  Gold eased, extending losses from the previous session when it dropped nearly 1 percent, as Asian stocks rose and the dollar index firmed. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.44/66.47 September 27 -$23.49 mln $113.57 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.98 pct Month-to-date $648.60 mln $1.13 bln Year-to-date $6.76 bln -$334.99 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.48 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)