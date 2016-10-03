To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a healthcare event in New Delhi. EMEA LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's new central bank chief and panel face close call on rates A month into the job, India's new central bank governor will on Monday and Tuesday chair his maiden policy review, which for the first time will see a committee set interest rates, though views are divided on whether there will be any change this time round.  State Bank of India chair given extension to drive overhaul India has given State Bank of India's Arundhati Bhattacharya a one-year extension as chairman, the nation's top lender by assets said, allowing her more time to lead a clean-up of bad assets and oversee a merger of affiliates.  Indians disclose $10 billion in hidden wealth in tax evasion amnesty A government amnesty targeting tax evasion in India has prompted tens of thousands of suspected tax dodgers to disclose nearly $10 billion in undeclared income, the finance minister said on Saturday.  India gets $8 billion worth telecoms spectrum bids on auction's first day India started its biggest ever telecoms airwaves auction on Saturday, receiving 535.31 billion rupees worth of bids on the first day of the sale, a senior government official said.  Vedanta Resources appoints Arun Kumar as CFO Diversified mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc appointed Arun Kumar, deputy chief financial officer, as its CFO.  Militant attack on Indian army base in Kashmir kills one At least six militants attacked an Indian army camp in north Kashmir on Sunday night, killing one border guard and wounding another, two weeks after a similar attack killed 19 of its soldiers and ratcheted up tensions between India and Pakistan.  India ratifies Paris climate change deal India, the world's third largest emitter of greenhouse gases, formally joined the Paris agreement on tackling climate change on Sunday, the United Nations said, taking the global pact a step closer to its enactment.  India aviation regulator lifts restrictions on new Samsung Note 7 phones India has lifted restrictions placed on using and carrying Samsung Electronics Co's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones on commercial airplanes, but only for devices purchased after Sept. 15, 2016, the country's aviation regulator said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Britain's May to trigger EU divorce by end of March Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would trigger the process to leave the EU by the end of March, offering the first glimpse of a timetable for a divorce that will redefine Britain's ties with its biggest trading partner.  Japan big manufacturers' mood flat in fragile economic recovery -BOJ tankan Confidence among big Japanese manufacturers was flat in the three months to September and service-sector sentiment worsened to its lowest in nearly two years, the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan survey showed on Monday, underscoring a fragile economic recovery.  Deutsche Bank races against time to reach U.S. settlement Deutsche Bank is throwing its energies into reaching a settlement before next month's presidential election with U.S. authorities demanding a fine of up to $14 billion for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,668.50, trading up 0.2 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, as reports that Deutsche Bank is trying to negotiate a smaller fine with U.S. authorities and upbeat Chinese factory activity data boosted risk appetite.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher in early trade, as investors expect a rate cut at the monetary policy committee's maiden two-day meeting that starts today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.92 pct - 6.98 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rallied on Friday, lifted by a surge in Deutsche Bank shares and financial stocks after concerns eased about the health of the German bank.  Asian shares got the new quarter off to a firm start, while sterling tumbled as Britain set a March deadline to start divorce proceedings from the European Union. MKTS/GLOB]  The dollar started off the week on a firmer footing as fears about Deutshe Bank receded and investors looked ahead to this week's U.S. jobs data, while sterling hit seven-week lows after Britain set a March deadline to begin its exit from the European Union.  U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Friday as risk appetite improved with the rebound in Deutsche Bank share prices and the release of generally solid U.S. economic data that keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in December.  Oil prices fell away from $50 per barrel despite last week's agreement by exporters to cut output, with traders doubting the step was big enough to rein in production that has exceeded consumption for the better part of three years.  Gold rose slightly on short covering after a volatile session on Friday as concerns about Deutsche Bank's health eased. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.54/66.57 September 30 -$154.5 mln $58.85 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.02 pct Month-to-date $1.43 bln $1.50 bln Year-to-date $7.54 bln $34.62 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.61 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)