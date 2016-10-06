To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at World Economic Forum event in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to deliver inaugural address at India-Japan trade partnership summit in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets with Petroleum Resources Development Minister of Sri Lanka in New Delhi. EMEA LIVECHAT - THE FUTURE OF WORK AND THE IMPACT OF TECHNOLOGY IN REAL ESTATE with Tom Carroll, Director of EMEA and UK Corporate Research at JLL We look at how technology is impacting the real estate market with JLL's Tom Carroll, at 15:30 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Markets price in more easing by RBI, see risk in policy shift The Reserve Bank of India has embarked on a significant but potentially risky shift towards greater tolerance of higher inflation under new governor Urjit Patel, prompting markets to price in another rate cut.  Indian services activity loses momentum in Sept - PMI India's services industry lost momentum last month from August's robust performance as growth in domestic and foreign demand waned, a survey showed on Wednesday.  Government clears ONGC's extra 11 percent stake buy in Russia's Vankor fields India's cabinet has approved ONGC Videsh's purchase of an additional 11 percent stake in Russia's Vankor oil fields from Rosneft for $930 million, raising the Indian firm's stake in the project to 26 percent, a government statement said.  India says will not change domestic gas price formula India will not change a domestic gas price formula which was set up in 2014, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.  India plans to take away RBI's debt management role in two years India plans to transfer the central bank's responsibilities for managing public debt on behalf of the government to a new independent agency in the next two years, the finance ministry said.  At least 2 dead as building collapses in Indian city of Bengaluru At least two people were killed and several more were trapped after an incomplete five-storey building collapsed in India's technology hub of Bengaluru on Wednesday, officials said.  Jindal Steel defaults on debenture interest payments Jindal Steel and Power said on Wednesday it had not made interest payments due on some of its non-convertible debentures, underscoring the size of the debt-laden company's woes.  India arrests 70 call-centre workers accused of duping US citizens Police in India said they arrested 70 call-centre workers on Wednesday on suspicion of tricking American citizens into sending them money by posing as U.S. tax officials. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Samsung Elec to carefully review Elliott proposals, shares hit record high Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it will carefully review proposals made by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management for restructuring and a special dividend, pushing the firm's shares to a record high.  Paris climate accord to take effect; Obama hails 'historic day' A global agreement to combat climate change will take force after support from European nations sent the accord across an important threshold on Wednesday, prompting U.S. President Barack Obama to hail it as a "historic day" for protecting the planet.  Twitter to conclude sale deliberations this month -sources Twitter Inc has told potential acquirers it is seeking to conclude negotiations about selling itself by the time it reports third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27, according to people familiar with the matter. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,791.50, trading up 0.24 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly lower against the dollar, as mixed U.S. economic data and caution ahead of monthly nonfarm payroll numbers will likely keep investors on the sidelines.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher in early trade amid speculation that a slowing inflation and a lowering of the central bank's real rate target would spur more rate cuts going ahead. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.77 pct-6.83 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Stocks on Wall Street rose on Wednesday led by the energy sector as oil prices rallied and as financials gained on the increasing likelihood of an interest rate hike after strong economic data.  Asian shares firmed thanks to stronger U.S. economic data, while growing prospects of a near-term U.S. rate hike and possible tapering of stimulus in Europe hit gold and lifted the dollar to one-month highs versus the yen.  The dollar stood tall against the yen and was steady against other rivals ahead of this week's nonfarm payrolls report that could reinforce expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by December.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after data showing strong hiring in the services sector boosted hiring expectations for Friday's highly anticipated jobs report.  Oil prices eased but remained near June highs reached the previous session when they were buoyed by a fall in U.S. crude inventories.  Gold edged higher as bargain hunters stepped in to buy after the metal hit fresh three-month lows in the previous session, ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.53/66.56 October 5 $36.5 mln -$416.39 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.85 pct Month-to-date $92.04 mln -$441.14 mln Year-to-date $7.60 bln -$406.52 mln