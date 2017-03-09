To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: LIC Chairman V.K. Sharma, IRDAI Chairman T.S. Vijayan and general insurance company heads at FICCI organised insurance conference in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament resumes in New Delhi. 1:00 pm: Wipro Chairman Azim Premji meets Electronic & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi. 1:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, EXIM Bank Managing Director David Rasquinha at India-Africa project partnership event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-COMMODITIES OUTLOOK Commodity prices are around 45 percent above their most recent lows in late 2015. China seems to be staging a recovery and its demand for commodities is on the upswing once again. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • With India visit, Westinghouse CEO keeps nuclear project alive A deal to build six Westinghouse nuclear reactors in India is still alive, but to be viable must be ring-fenced from a financial crisis at the U.S. reactor maker and its Japanese parent Toshiba Corp, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. • Flipkart looking to raise $1 bln in latest funding round - source Top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday. • Canadian pension funds buy India Kotak Mahindra bank stake worth $338 mln Canada's two largest pension funds have bought a stake of about 1.5 percent in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank for about 22.55 billion rupees from its founder and chief executive Uday Kotak, stock exchange data showed on Wednesday. • Delhi cuts tax on aviation fuel to boost travel to smaller cities The Delhi government has reduced the tax on aviation fuel to 1 percent from 25 percent for flights operating to smaller towns and cities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, in a move to reduce costs for airlines flying to remote areas from the Indian capital. • Avenue Supermarts IPO fully subscribed on first day Avenue Supermarts Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to 18.7 billion rupees was fully subscribed on the first day of the offer, exchange data showed on Wednesday. • Indians vote in Modi's constituency in last phase of crucial election Indians headed to the polls on Wednesday in the final lap of a race for the country's most politically important state, the biggest mid-term verdict on Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he stormed to power three years ago. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Medical providers oppose Trump-backed health plan, Democrats take aim The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups came out strongly on Wednesday against a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system, as Democrats mounted a fierce battle to thwart the bill. • Toshiba's Westinghouse calls in U.S. bankruptcy lawyers -sources Westinghouse Electric Co, the U.S. nuclear power plant developer owned by troubled Japanese electronics giant Toshiba Corp, has brought in bankruptcy attorneys from law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. • CIA contractors likely source of latest WikiLeaks release -U.S. officials Contractors likely breached security and handed over documents describing the Central Intelligence Agency's use of hacking tools to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials told Reuters on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,908.50, trading down 0.5 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies, as upbeat U.S. private sector jobs data further cemented expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase. • Indian government bonds are poised to open lower tracking U.S. Treasury yields, which rose after a robust jobs data reinforced bets of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase next week. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.84 pct-6.89 pct band today. The paper had settled at 100.73 rupees, yielding 6.86 pct yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on Wednesday as energy stocks suffered their worst drop in nearly six months. • The dollar stood firm in Asia and bond yields spiked after super-strong U.S. jobs data made a rate hike a near certainty, while oil nursed bruising losses as U.S. stockpiles swelled past all expectations. • The dollar held gains as a stronger-than-expected U.S. private-sector jobs figures in February sealed expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week. • U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday, with the two-year yield hitting its highest levels in more than 7-1/2 years, as a strong gain in U.S. private-sector jobs in February cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next week. • U.S. oil prices rose in Asian trade on as high compliance with OPEC's production cuts lent support, although U.S. record crude inventories weigh on market sentiment. • Gold prices held steady early near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.77/66.80 March 8 $535.24 mln $81.71 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.26 pct Month-to-date $462.02 mln $122.98 mln Year-to-date $2.02 bln $1.44 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.70 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)