To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to attend Growth Net Summit in New Delhi. 9:00 am: Avenue Supermarts, parent company of D-Mart, lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Information & Broadcasting Secretary Ajay Mittal, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek and Idea Cellular Managing Director Himanshu Kapania to attend FICCI FRAMES 2017 in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:25 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- TAX LAW Discuss tax laws in the context of Donald Trump and Brexit with Jeremy Cape, Partner, Squire Patton Boggs, at 03.30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India's HCL Tech approves up to $535 mln share buyback HCL Technologies, India's fourth-biggest software services exporter, will buy back shares worth up to 35 billion rupees , it said on Monday, following a similar move by Tata Consultancy Services last month. • Vodafone, Idea in $23 bln deal to create new Indian telecom leader Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 billion deal, creating the country's biggest telecoms business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war. [nL3N1GX1NA • Berkshire's Lubrizol to take majority stake in India joint venture Lubrizol Corp, the specialty chemicals unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday it plans to take majority control of its Indian joint venture with state-run Indian Oil Corp, boosting its stake to 74 percent from 50 percent. • India cabinet approves draft GST bills - minister India's cabinet has approved four bills to implement a planned Goods and Services Tax bills, a government official said on Monday, paving the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the landmark tax reform from July. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • FBI head confirms Russia election probe, says Moscow backed Trump FBI Director James Comey on Monday confirmed for the first time that the bureau is investigating possible ties between Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia as Moscow sought to influence the 2016 U.S. election. • Trump administration weighing broad sanctions on North Korea -U.S. official The Trump administration is considering sweeping sanctions aimed at cutting North Korea off from the global financial system as part of a broad review of measures to counter Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threat, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. • Toshiba's Westinghouse seeks U.S. bankruptcy financing -sources Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the nuclear power plant developer owned by Japanese electronics company Toshiba Corp, is taking offers for a financing package to help it go through U.S. bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,191.00, trading up 0.31 pct from its previous close. The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed to slightly higher against the dollar, as the greenback retreated after a U.S. Federal Reserve official reiterated the central bank’s outlook for a gradual pace of rate increases. Indian government bonds will likely edge higher in early trade tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, as comments from a Federal Reserve official indicated that the monetary authority may stick to its rate outlook for the year. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.87 pct-6.92 pct band today. The bond had closed at 100.51 rupees, yielding 6.90pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street drifted lower on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected. • Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy trajectory. • The dollar was on the defensive in Asian trading, after Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans reinforced the perception that the U.S. central bank won't accelerate the pace of its interest rate hikes. • U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday as Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans reiterated the U.S. central bank's view that two more interest rate hikes this year are likely, disappointing investors who had anticipated a faster path of rate increases. • Oil prices rose early on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut to prop up the market could be extended, and as strong demand was seen to slowly erode a global fuel supply overhang. • Gold prices edged up to hold near two-week highs hit in the previous session, with the dollar dipping after the Chicago Federal Reserve's president said the U.S. central bank would not rush to hike interest rates. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.33/65.36 March 20 $8.68 mln $257.04 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.25 pct Month-to-date $2.66 bln $1.11 bln Year-to-date $4.22 bln $2.43 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru) ))