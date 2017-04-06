To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 2:45 pm: RBI media interaction after release of monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: India Ratings Annual Sector outlook webinar on construction sector in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI holds teleconference call with researchers and analysts in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - CHINA AUTOMOBILE OUTLOOK Will SUVs continue to boost Chinese car makers such as Geely and Great Wall Motor in the rest of 2017 and beyond? What is the prospect of electric cars - both domestic brand BYD and U.S. brand Tesla - in China? To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Coal India actively looking to invest in coal assets in Australia Coal India Ltd is actively looking to acquire coking coal assets in Australia, a senior company official told Reuters, as the country looks to beef up its foreign coal assets. • SoftBank preps Snapdeal for sale, looks to buy Kalaari, Nexus stakes - reports Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources. • Indian tractor sales seen rising as regions waive farm loans Tractor sales in India are likely to grows in double digits in the fiscal year that started on April 1, following a decision by at least two states to waive some loans to farmers, India's biggest tractor maker said on Wednesday. • YouTube unveils India mobile app for spotty Internet signals Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access. • Thyssenkrupp workers oppose restructuring without merger clarity Thyssenkrupp's works council chief said on Wednesday he would oppose any further restructuring of the German industrial group's European steel business until there was clarity over a possible merger with Tata Steel Europe. • TMT-focused investment bank Raine plans India expansion U.S.-based investment bank The Raine Group said on Wednesday it would expand its operations into India and open an office in Mumbai. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says chemical attack in Syria crossed many lines U.S. President Donald Trump accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government of going "beyond a red line" with a poison gas attack on civilians and said his attitude toward Syria and Assad had changed, but gave no indication of how he would respond. • For Trump, Mar-a-Lago is place to break the ice with China's Xi U.S. President Donald Trump has told visitors that his Mar-a-Lago retreat is set up perfectly for foreign visits, but the Chinese side was initially hesitant when word came that Trump would like to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping there, according to administration officials. • Trump drops Steve Bannon from National Security Council U.S. President Donald Trump removed his chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council on Wednesday, reversing his controversial decision early this year to give a political adviser an unprecedented role in security discussions. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,238.50, trading down 0.5 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as risk sentiment waned amid concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plan to shrink its balance sheet. Investors at home will likely stay on the sidelines ahead of the central bank's policy review. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower ahead of the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee, which is expected to stand pat on interest rate at the conclusion of its two-day meeting today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.62 pct-6.68 pct band till the Reserve Bank of India details the decision at 2:30 p.m. in Mumbai. The bond closed at 102.20 rupees, yielding 6.65 pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after a late-afternoon reversal following signals from the Federal Reserve that it could change its bond investment policy this year, quenching a rally sparked by a strong private-sector jobs report. • Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized balance sheet later this year just as the chances of an early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further. • The dollar nursed losses against a basket of currencies, weighed down by caution over the impending U.S.-China summit and geopolitical concerns. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, with three- and five-year yields touching more than five-week lows after traders viewed the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes as indicating the central bank was maintaining an outlook for a gradual pace of interest rate increases. • Oil prices fell as record U.S. crude inventories underscored that markets remain bloated by high production and brimming storage despite efforts led by OPEC to cut output and prop up prices. • Gold prices edged up on a weaker dollar and as appetite for risky assets such as equities waned ahead of a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.00/65.03 April 5 $52.4 mln $756.13 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.06 Month-to-date -- $1.47 bln Year-to-date $6.87 bln $6.94 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.8700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)