FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:30 am: SIAM to release March auto sales data in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal to brief media in New Delhi. 1:00 pm: Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Junior Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at an event in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - POLICY FOCUS American policy analyst Pippa Malmgren served as special assistant to U.S. President George W. Bush for Economic Policy on the National Economic Council and is former member of the U.S. President's Working Group on Financial Markets. Malmgren is one of two GMF guests who correctly predicted Donald Trump's victory and Britain's exit from the EU. She joins us to disect Trump's policy plans expectations and to discuss the upcoming French election, among other topics at 12:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India's Flipkart raises $1.4 bln in high stakes battle with Amazon India's top e-commerce firm Flipkart has raised $1.4 billion in its biggest fundraising to date as it takes on U.S. tech giant Amazon.com Inc for a larger share of the country's burgeoning online retail market. • Australian PM, in India, pushes bilateral, regional trade agenda India and Australia agreed on Monday to revive stalled talks on a bilateral trade deal but, on a visit to New Delhi, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull conceded that chances of an early breakthrough were slim. • Cyber attack on Union Bank of India similar to Bangladesh heist -WSJ A cyber attack on Union Bank of India last July began after an employee opened an email attachment releasing malware that allowed hackers to steal the state-run bank's data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. • Indian body recommends anti-dumping duties on some steel imports An Indian government body has recommended imposing duties on some steel products imported from China, Japan and Russia, reinforcing New Delhi's tough stance despite complaints from some of the targeted countries. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Toshiba aims to file results Tuesday, even if auditors don't sign off-sources Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday, even if auditors don't fully sign off on the numbers, two people familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese conglomerate seeks to avoid a potential delisting. • Trump's pick Gorsuch sworn in, restoring top court's conservative tilt Donald Trump reveled in the biggest political victory of his presidency at a White House ceremony on Monday in which his Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch was sworn in, poised to make an instant impact on a court once again dominated by conservatives. • China, S.Korea discuss more sanctions on N.Korea amid talk of Trump action China and South Korea agreed on Monday to slap tougher sanctions on North Korea if it carries out nuclear or long-range missile tests, a senior official in Seoul said, as a U.S. Navy strike group headed to the region in a show of force. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,211.00, trading little changed from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking modest weakness in other Asian currencies, as investors consider geopolitical risks stemming from rising tensions in North Korea and Syria. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall, as a fresh supply of debt this week amid rising tensions in Asia and Middle East will hurt demand for notes. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.83 pct-6.89 pct band today. The bond closed at a three-week low of 100.71 rupees, yielding 6.86 pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of quarterly corporate earnings later this week. • Global stock markets were pressured as rising tensions in the Middle East and political uncertainty in Europe kept investors on edge, underpinning safe assets such as the yen, gold and Treasuries. • The dollar fell in Asian trading, as concerns over tensions with North Korea and Syria weighed on U.S. Treasury yields and offset expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes. • U.S. Treasury yields were near flat late on Monday after an event at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy where Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke broadly about the U.S. economy and monetary policy. • Crude oil climbed to a five-week high, with prices underpinned by tensions following a U.S. missile strike on Syria and a shutdown at Libya's largest oilfield. • Gold held firm, buoyed by its safe-haven status amid rising political tensions over North Korea and the Middle East. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.57/64.60 April 10 -$110.9 mln $72.8 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.24 Month-to-date $209.76 mln $2.81 bln Year-to-date $6.99 bln $8.28 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.5800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)