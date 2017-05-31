To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: S&P's webcast on Indian banking sector outlook in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Jet Airways earnings conference call in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Government to release April infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Chief Statistician TCA Anant to brief media after release of January-March GDP data in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - CHARTING FX Take a look at the FX charts with Reuters technical analyst Martin Miller at 4:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Deceptively quick, India's economy seen staying course as global pacesetter India is set to hang onto its status as the world's fastest growing major economy thanks to stronger consumer demand, if data due out later on Wednesday matches economists expectations for a 7.1 percent year-on-year expansion in the March quarter. • Ban on foreign funds for non-profit may hurt India health programmes India's ban on foreign funding for the Public Health Foundation of India, a non-profit group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, may damage some government health programmes, according to the group and a health ministry official. • Adani says Carmichael mine decision on track after royalty agreement India's Adani Enterprises will move ahead with a final financing decision for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia after an end to negotiations on how to pay government royalties, it said on Tuesday. • Aviation ministry to cooperate with probe into Air India deals India's civil aviation ministry will cooperate with a federal investigation into alleged irregularities in the purchase of 111 aircraft by state-run carrier Air India and into its merger with Indian Airlines, the civil aviation minister said on Tuesday. • Indian court orders suspension of ban on trade in cattle for slaughter An Indian court suspended on Tuesday a government ban on the trade of cattle for slaughter, a lawyer involved in the case said, giving some relief to Muslim-dominated beef and leather industries that employ millions of poor workers. • Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 profit rises about 20 percent, beats estimates Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted a nearly 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimate. • Hindalco Industries Q4 profit rises 26 percent, tops estimates Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as revenue from operations increased on higher base metal prices. • Jet Airways Q4 profit falls about 91 percent India's second largest airline, Jet Airways Ltd, reported a 91 percent slump in net profit for the March quarter, hurt by higher aircraft fuel expenses. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China factory PMI growth holds up in May, steel sector activity speeds up China manufacturing sector grew faster than expected in May as activity in the steel industry rebounded sharply, an official survey showed, allaying concerns of slowing economic momentum as Beijing cracks down on financial risks. • Departure of communications aide could be first in Trump shake-up U.S. President Donald Trump's communications director is leaving the job, the White House said on Tuesday, as the president considers wider staff changes to try to contain political damage from investigations into Russia and his presidential campaign. • U.S. says expanding laptop ban 'still on the table' The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is still considering an expansion of a ban on laptops and other large electronics in airline cabins after Secretary John Kelly spoke to European officials on Tuesday, a department spokesman said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,631.00, up 0.11 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as the greenback and U.S. Treasury yields fell after April’s core inflation eased year-on-year. • Indian government bonds will likely edge higher tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries after a slow pace of price gains raised doubts about Federal Reserve’s ability to meet its rate increase projection for the year. However, the gains will likely be capped in the absence of any major domestic triggers. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.65 percent-6.69 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares. • Asian stocks climbed, capping a fifth consecutive month of gains, as data showed China's factory activity grew at a steady clip this month, bucking expectations of a slowdown. • The British pound came under pressure after a new poll found that British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election. • Yields on most U.S. Treasury bonds and notes fell to their lowest levels in more than a week on Tuesday on month-end buying and after U.S. inflation data reinforced doubts that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates more than one more time in 2017. • Oil prices fell, as rising output from Libya added to concerns about increasing U.S. production which is undermining OPEC-led production cuts aimed at tightening the market. • Gold edged lower, moving away from a one-month peak hit in the previous session as U.S. economic data boosted the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. 