FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in New Delhi. 7:30 pm: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at an event in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - MARKET OUTLOOK CMC Markets' chief market analyst Michael Hewson joins us for a look at what's likely to drive direction in the coming month at 2:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India loses fastest growing economy tag after sharp growth slowdown India's gross domestic product data shocked again on Wednesday as economic growth unexpectedly slumped to its lowest in more than two years in the March quarter, stripping the country of its status as the world's fastest growing major economy. • India's April infrastructure output growth slows down to 2.5 percent y/y - govt India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to a three-month low of 2.5 percent in April, mainly dragged down by a slowdown in refinery output and a contraction in coal production, government data showed on Wednesday. • ArcelorMittal, SAIL agree to mediator's proposal to advance Indian venture ArcelorMittal and Steel Authority of India Ltd have agreed to a proposal to export a fifth of the auto-grade steel they aim to make under a planned $913 million joint venture, according to a document obtained by Reuters. • Keeping sweet: India sugar output expected to jump on decent monsoon India's 2017/18 sugar production will likely jump a quarter from the previous year to 25 million tonnes as decent monsoon rains are forecast, the head of an industry body told Reuters. • Indian Oil to shut key units at Koyali refinery for maintenance - sources Indian Oil Corp. the country's biggest refiner, will shut key units at its 274,000 barrel-per-day Koyali refinery in western Gujarat state from Thursday for maintenance and upgrade, two sources with knowledge of the plan said. • Greek/Indian venture aims to start work on Crete airport in early 2018 Greek construction group GEK TERNA and India's GMR Infrastructure hope to start building a new 850 million euro airport on Crete early next year, a source from GEK TERNA said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump to announce decision on global climate deal on Thursday President Donald Trump said he would announce on Thursday his decision whether to keep the United States in a global pact to fight climate change, as a source close to the matter said he was preparing to pull out of the Paris accord. • China May factory activity contracts for first time in nearly a year -Caixin PMI China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in May for the first time in 11 months and companies shed more jobs as demand weakened and shrinking factory prices dented profits, a private survey showed. • Trump hails deals worth 'billions' with Vietnam U.S. President Donald Trump talked trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and welcomed the signing of business deals worth billions of dollars and the jobs they would create. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,621.00, down 0.16 percent from its previous close. The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, tracking overnight weakness in the greenback and U.S. Treasury yields, traders said. Indian government bonds are expected to rise in early trade as a drastic fall in economic growth has boosted speculation that the central bank may adopt a ‘dovish’ policy stance at its meeting next week. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.63 percent-6.69 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as financials dropped after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness, offsetting gains in defensive plays. • Asian stocks were mostly lower following a subdued lead from Wall Street, while the dollar pulled up from near two-week lows and sterling languished under the weight of political fears one week before Britain's election. • The dollar languished near a recent 6-1/2 month low against a basket of major currencies, while sterling slipped after a poll showed a slimmer lead for Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling party before next week's election. • Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields touched their lowest in more than five weeks and benchmark yields their lowest in nearly two weeks on month-end buying and U.S. housing data that fanned doubts that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again in 2017 beyond June. • Oil futures rose after slumping to a three-week low the previous session, buoyed by an industry report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles had fallen more than expected. • Gold held steady after hitting a five-week high in the previous session on geopolitical tensions, but expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month weighed on prices. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.48/64.51 May 31 $162.62 mln $455.19 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.07 Month-to-date $1.37 bln $4.05 bln Year-to-date $7.81 bln $13.44 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru)