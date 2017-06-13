To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Steel Ministry Joint Secretary Syedain Abbasi at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: BCSBI to release Indian banks' customer code compliance rating 2017 in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Food Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal at an event in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Junior Minister Manoj Sinha at rail event in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - AFC SPECIAL Twenty years have passed since Asian countries survived the financial crisis in 1997 and they are widely seen with improved financial strength. Yet today they are facing the retreat of the U.S. from international alliances and the growing ambition of China in the region. What lies ahead for AFC survivors amid this power reshuffle and the complications from monetary tightening led by the Federal Reserve? J. Soedradjad Djiwandono, former governor of Bank Indonesia and now international economics professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, is our first guest in an AFC special series at 9:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Cooling food prices send India's retail inflation to lowest since 2012 India's retail inflation eased to the lowest level in at least five years in May on cooling food prices, bolstering hopes for an interest rate cut by the central bank later this year. • Modi and Trump to hold first talks on June 26 in Washington India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on June 26, the Indian foreign ministry and the White House said on Monday, the first meeting between the leaders. • India's plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S. headwinds Western manufacturers are shying away from supplying equipment for an Iranian port that India is developing for fear the United States may reimpose sanctions on Tehran, Indian officials say, dealing a blow to New Delhi's strategic ambitions in the region. • Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd, said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined. • India close to listing loans to resolve via bankruptcy rules - finmin India's central bank is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday. • Reliance Capital non-life insurance unit plans listing in FY18 Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Capital Ltd, plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year, the company said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Another U.S. appeals court refuses to revive Trump travel ban President Donald Trump suffered another legal setback on Monday as a second federal appeals court refused to revive his travel ban on people entering the United States from six Muslim-majority nations in a dispute headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. • EXCLUSIVE-Foxconn says Apple, Dell join its bid for Toshiba chip business Apple Inc and computing giant Dell Inc will join a Foxconn-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp's highly prized chip unit, the CEO of the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer told Reuters on Monday. • U.S. Treasury unveils financial reforms, critics attack The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a sweeping plan on Monday to upend the country's financial regulatory framework, which, if successful, would grant many items on Wall Street's wishlist. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,636.50, up 0.1 percent from previous close • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, as investors remain cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy review that starts today. • Indian government bonds will likely rise, as retail inflation eased to a record low in May, bolstering hopes for monetary easing in coming months. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.45 percent-6.50 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Apple shares added to last week's drop on Monday to lead a market downturn as tech, still the best performing S&P 500 sector this year, succumbed under its own weight. • Asian stocks crept higher, defying a weak lead from Wall Street, which was dragged lower by technology stocks for a second day, while the Canadian dollar soared on the possibility interest rates might go up sooner than expected. • The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies, with the focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, while the Canadian dollar rose after its central bank hinted interest rates could rise sooner than anticipated. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after tepid demand at a 10-year Treasury auction offset strong demand at a three-year auction, while uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy outlook on Wednesday limited the move higher in yields. • Oil prices edged up, lifted by statements that OPEC-leader Saudi Arabia was making significant supply cuts to customers, although rising U.S. output meant that markets remain well supplied. • Gold held steady as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to provide hints on the central bank's interest rate policy for the remainder of the year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.41/64.44 June 12 -$26.21 mln $124.61 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.84 Month-to-date -$231.49 mln $2.95 bln Year-to-date $7.75 bln $16.39 bln