FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues.
FX FOCUS - Join Aurelija Augulyte, Senior Analyst and Macro Strategist,
Nordea Markets, at 12:30 pm (IST). She has over 11 years of experience in
economic and markets research. Aurelija is very hands on with her views on G10
and EM FX and she'll be talking to us about Brexit and its impact on FX crosses.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Pharma crusader Dinesh Thakur takes India's drug regulators to court
One of India's best-known whistleblowers, who exposed dangerous practices in the
generic drug industry in 2013, is taking the country's drugs regulators to
court, accusing them of failing to enforce rules on drug safety in the $15
billion industry.
Ambani's $20 billion bet on TV, telecoms may rekindle wealthy brothers'
rivalry
India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is muscling into the cable TV sector as part
of a media and telecoms offensive that pits him against his once-estranged
younger brother and threatens to shake up both industries.
Mahindra re-thinking Ssangyong plan, wants to make cars in China
Indian conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra is re-thinking the strategy for its
loss-making Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co, tapping the brakes on its
planned push into the United States to focus instead on China.
Indian tribunal halts Diageo's $75 million payment to liquor baron Mallya
An Indian tribunal, heeding a call from a group of creditor banks, has blocked a
$75 million settlement agreed between Diageo Plc and liquor baron Vijay Mallya,
after he was ousted from the spirits giant's local unit last month.
India to study mergers of state-run banks in efficiency push
India will consider merging some of its more than two dozen state-run banks, the
finance minister said on Saturday, as the government seeks to improve efficiency
at the ailing lenders that dominate the nation's banking sector.
Farmers see Modi's budget as all promise, no delivery
Farmer Ram Pal Singh voted for Narendra Modi's promise of "better days" in
India's 2014 general election, but he won't be backing the prime minister again
even after last week's budget promised more aid to the countryside.
Monsanto threatens to exit India over GM royalty row
Monsanto Co, the world's biggest seed company, threatened to pull out of India
on Friday if the government imposed a big cut in royalties that local firms pay
for its genetically modified cotton seeds.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Japan Q4 GDP shrinks less than expected, consumption stays weak
Japan's economy contracted less than initially estimated in the final quarter of
2015 but private consumption remained weak, underscoring the challenges facing
premier Shinzo Abe in restoring growth amid intensifying overseas headwinds.
Fed officials set battle lines on rate hikes ahead of March meet
After a long wait for inflation to accelerate, U.S. Federal Reserve officials
face a complex and possibly divisive debate over whether recent evidence of
rising prices is strong enough to move ahead with planned rate hikes.
Euro zone to discuss Greek debt relief soon, after reform review
Euro zone finance ministers will begin discussing debt relief for Greece after
once international lenders verify that Athens has carried out promised reforms,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the ministers, said on Monday.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,491, down 0.23 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as a
wider-than-expected slump in China's exports renewed concerns of a slowdown in
Asia's largest economy, dampening demand for regional assets.
Indian government bonds will likely edge higher, as the central bank
announced an open market purchase of bonds in a surprise move after market hours
on Friday. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely
to trade in a 7.60-7.65 pct range today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 index closed higher on
Monday as a spike in energy shares offset sharp declines in large-cap technology
names, which dragged down the Nasdaq.
Asian shares inched higher after global oil prices soared to three-month
highs on growing hopes of more coordinated measures from oil-producing countries
to stem tumbling prices.
The Australian and Canadian dollars stood at multi-month highs early in
the wake of a rally in commodity prices, contrasting with a subdued performance
in the greenback, euro and yen.
U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday in volatile trading as oil prices
surged in the wake of a strong February U.S. jobs report, reducing demand for
safe-haven government debt ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the
week.
Brent crude oil prices dipped early, but remained over $40 a barrel after
jumping to a 2016-high the previous session as more producers announced talks to
support the market and as investors opened new bets on further price rises.
Gold advanced to trade near a 13-month high, supported by a struggling
dollar and hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates as soon
as next week's meeting.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.97/67.00 March 4 $67.20 bln $36.97 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.80 pct Month-to-date $859.65 mln -$72.97 mln
Year-to-date -$2.01 bln -$1.17 bln
($1 = 67.08 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)