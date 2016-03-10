To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Container Corp. share sale retail book opens for subscription. 9:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues. 12:30 pm: Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to launch highway advisory services - a pilot project on Delhi-Jaipur highway. Join HP Ranina, Corporate Lawyer, Supreme Court as he speaks on Mallya Vs Lenders at 10:30 am (IST). With Kingfisher Airline lenders now knocking the SC's door, it would be interesting to see where the saga heads. We have well-known corporate lawyer, HP Ranina joining us from his Mumbai office to speak on it. Mr. Ranina has over 30 years experience in matters related to taxation, finance and corporate management. Mr. Ranina serves as Director of Reserve Bank of India. INDIA TOP NEWS  India inflation seen cooling in February, gives RBI easing room Indian inflation was expected to cool in February as food prices rose more slowly, a Reuters poll found, which could strengthen calls for more monetary policy easing.  U.S. industry body says India agreed to not issue 'compulsory' drug licences India has given private assurances that it will not grant licences allowing local firms to override patents and make cheap copies of drugs by big Western drugmakers, a U.S. business advocacy group said.  India's Crompton Greaves sells overseas power business for $126 mln India's Crompton Greaves Ltd said it would sell its overseas power business to a U.S. private equity fund for an enterprise value of 115 million euros ($126.1 million), to pay down debts and invest in faster growing Indian businesses.  India set to raise $170 mln from Container Corp stake sale India is set to raise about $170 million from the sale of a 5 percent stake in state-run Container Corp, with institutional investors bidding for twice the number of shares on offer for them on the first day of the sale.  Liquor baron Mallya, under pressure from banks, leaves India Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, under pressure from banks to repay more than $1 billion of debt owed by his collapsed airline, left the country last week, a lawyer for the lenders told the Supreme Court.  India cuts Monsanto cotton seed royalties despite threat to quit India cut the royalties paid by local firms for Monsanto's genetically modified cotton seeds by nearly 70 percent on Wednesday, ignoring a threat by the world's biggest seed company to leave if it did.  Canada's Caisse forms India unit to seek South Asian investments Canada's second biggest pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said on Wednesday it will open its first Indian office in New Delhi to scout for investments in South Asia. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  ECB set to loosen policy to lift sagging economy, inflation The European Central Bank is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating ultra-low inflation.  China Feb consumer inflation rises at fastest pace since 2014 China's consumer inflation beat forecasts in February, accelerating at its fastest pace since July 2014, while producer prices slowed their slide for the second straight month, taking some pressure of policymakers to rush out more monetary easing.  Obama committed to Pacific trade deal, even as opposition spreads - Rice U.S. President Barack Obama is fully committed to pushing for Congress to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal despite anti-trade sentiment gaining steam on the presidential election campaign trail, National Security Adviser Susan Rice said on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,557.50, up 0.31 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the U.S. dollar, as a rebound in global crude oil prices overnight lifted regional equities. However, caution ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting is expected to limit gains.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher ahead of an open market purchase of notes by the central bank today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.62-7.68 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rose in low volume on Wednesday, led once more by the direction of the price of oil and energy sector shares.  Asian stocks edged up after New Zealand surprised markets with a rate cut, keeping investors primed for more stimulus from the European Central Bank later in the day as global policy makers step up efforts to support their wobbly economies.  The euro was under pressure in Asian trade ahead of a European Central Bank meeting at which policymakers were expected to take further easing steps, while the kiwi skidded after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised with an interest rate cut.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as some investors bet the recent decline in yields due to global growth concerns was overdone and after a disappointing debt auction by the Treasury Department.  Oil prices dipped early after U.S. crude hit 2016 highs the day before and Brent shot back over $40 per barrel, with analysts warning that larger gains would be unwarranted as a global glut continues to outweigh strong demand.  Gold steadied below last week's 13-month high as Asian stocks and the dollar advanced on expectations of more stimulus from the European Central Bank to bolster economies in the euro zone. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.14/67.17 March 9 $68.9 mln -$66.66 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct Month-to-date $1.11 bln -$205.7 mln Year-to-date -$1.77 bln -$1.29 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.21 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)