FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on completion of two
years in office in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India Inc shows growth spreading by end of Modi's sophomore year
Indian companies are posting their best earnings results since Prime Minister
Narendra Modi swept to power two years ago, giving the clearest sign yet that
India's fast, but patchy, economic growth is becoming more
broad-based.
India to crack down on savings scams as Modi backs banking for all
India plans legislation to close a regulatory loophole that has made it possible
for fraudsters to dupe millions of savers, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi
strives to bring the rural poor into the mainstream banking system.
India will have 8-10 state-owned banks after consolidation - Fin Min's
Sinha
India's junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said on Friday the country would
have 8 to 10 "very competitive" state-owned banks after an ongoing consolidation
phase, a sharp reduction from the 27 currently in existence.
State Bank of India's outlook eases pain of profit fall
State Bank of India reported its sharpest quarterly profit drop in five years on
Friday but cheered investors by saying that fewer than feared of its loans
risked turning sour.
Sun Pharma gets U.S. subpoena over generic drugs pricing
The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed India's largest drugmaker Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd seeking information about the pricing and
marketing of the generic drugs it sells in the United States, the company said
on Saturday.
Canara Bank reports $583 mln Q4 loss as bad loans soar
Canara Bank reported on Friday a fourth-quarter net loss of 39.05 billion rupees
as provisions, including those to cover sour debt, jumped six times.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Japan weak retail sales bolsters tax hike delay plan
Japanese retail sales fell in April for the second consecutive month, bolstering
the argument that a nationwide sales tax increase scheduled for April next year
should be delayed.
Noble Group's CEO resigns in surprise move, to sell U.S. energy unit
Embattled commodity trader Noble Group announced the surprise resignation of CEO
Yusuf Alireza on Monday and said it planned to sell a U.S. unit to bolster its
balance sheet as it seeks to regain investor confidence.
China bets on duty-free paradise to keep luxury spenders at home
China's efforts to lift local consumption, spur domestic tourism and keep
within its borders citizens that splurge in Milan or Seoul have spawned a
duty-free paradise on the southern island of Hainan that it hopes will satisfy a
lust for luxury.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,215.00, up 0.54 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's indication of an imminent
interest rate increase propped up the greenback.
Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade after the
Reserve Bank of India announced a surprise open market purchase of notes for
this week. However, concerns of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike could cap
gains.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.45 pct-7.50 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street rose on Friday and capped off its strongest week since March
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said an interest-rate hike would
likely be appropriate "in the coming months."
Asian shares edged down and the dollar marked fresh highs after Federal
Reserve chief Janet Yellen suggested that an interest rate hike could be around
the corner.
The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen early and stood tall
against other peers after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
enhanced the prospect of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.
U.S. Treasury prices fell on Friday with short-dated yields spiking up
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said gradual U.S. interest rate
increases would be appropriate if the economy improves further and the labor
market tightens.
Oil prices edged up in early trading as the peak demand U.S. summer
driving season officially kicks off just as its crude production falls to its
lowest level since September 2014.
Gold fell to its lowest in over three months early as the dollar hit a
one-month high against the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen
said the central bank could raise interest rates in the coming months.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.02/67.05 May 27 $71.5 mln $184.54 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date $226.79 mln -$763.44 mln
Year-to-date $2.03 bln -$1.12 bln
($1 = 67.03 Indian rupees)
