FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal to brief media in New Delhi. 12:15 pm: NHPC Chairman K.M. Singh at media conference to discuss latest quarterly results in Mumbai. 6:30 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy at an awards event in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian factory growth picks up slightly in May-PMI Indian manufacturers increased activity for a fifth consecutive month in May but the pace of expansion was weak as output growth softened for the second month in a row, a business survey showed on Wednesday.  Indian oil payment backlog to Iran to be cleared soon -Iranian official Indian oil refiners will clear around 6 billion euros of outstanding debt to Iran through Turkey's Halkbank soon, a senior Iranian economy official said on Wednesday.  India, Westinghouse in 'advanced' talks to close nuclear deal -ambassador Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric and India are in "advanced discussions" for the company to build six nuclear reactors there, the country's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday, ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Washington next week.  Media report on India cbank gov Rajan's re-appointment hits FX mkts The rupee headed to a one-week low against the dollar on Wednesday following a report from a major regional newspaper that Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan did not want to remain at the central bank, citing unidentified sources. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Saudi, Iran set to clash over OPEC oil output targets OPEC is set for another showdown between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran when it meets on Thursday, with Riyadh trying to revive coordinated action and set a formal oil output target but Tehran rejecting the idea.  Battling to hold off Sanders, Democrat Clinton to assail Trump on foreign policy Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton's campaign signaled on Wednesday plans for a big assault on Republican Donald Trump even as she battles to hold off rival Bernie Sanders in California.  South China Sea set to dominate Singapore security summit Roiling tensions in the South China Sea are set to dominate Asia's biggest security summit starting in Singapore on Friday, exposing a deepening rivalry between the United States and China ahead of a landmark legal ruling in the Hague. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,192.50, down 0.13% from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed, as dollar demand and tepid local sentiment amid uncertainty about the central bank governor's second term will likely offset the impact of broad greenback weakness.  Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed in early trade as investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. jobs report on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting next week. The yield on the benchmark 7.59% bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.46%-7.50% range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing slightly higher on Wednesday as investors processed data on global manufacturing, U.S. auto sales and inflation for clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.  Asian shares were steady as Wall Street eked out modest gains after the latest batch of U.S. data provided few clues on when the Federal Reserve might raise rates, while a resurgent yen pressured equity markets in Japan.  The yen sat on top of large gains against its peers early on Thursday after surging on risk aversion and disappointment over lack of clear policy guidance by Japan following a decision to delay a consumption tax hike.  U.S. Treasury short-dated debt yields edged higher on Wednesday, helped by Wall Street's recovery following more upbeat U.S. manufacturing data and a Federal Reserve report that showed a rise in inflation and an improving labor market.  Oil prices were steady on mixed market signals ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, which analysts said was not expected to result in restrictions on crude output.  Gold was steady after overnight losses, with markets assessing whether the latest set of U.S. economic data boosted the prospects of an early interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.42/67.45 June 1 $38.6 mln -$202.08 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date - - Year-to-date $2.93 bln -$1.27 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]