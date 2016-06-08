To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH GMF: GMF EMEA - EQUITY MARKETS with Reuters correspondent Alistair Smout Join Reuters equity correspondent Alistair Smout at 1830 IST for a round up of the themes driving equity markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Rajan looks for room to cut interest rates, sees inflation pressures The Reserve Bank of India is looking for room to reduce interest rates further, but there are concerns over upward pressures on food and commodity prices, Governor Raghuram Rajan said after leaving rates unchanged at a policy review on Tuesday.  Some investors say "don't panic" over Indian central bank leadership The reappointment, or not, of India's central bank head Raghuram Rajan has caused enough of a stir to be known locally as "Rexit", a play on Britain's EU referendum, reflecting the esteem in which the governor is held at home and abroad.  India may halt diesel imports, deal with private refiners - sources India's state refiners may halt diesel imports after working out a temporary mechanism to resume buying the fuel from private processors if global diesel prices remain at current levels, two refinery sources said.  Bezos says Amazon to up India investment to $5 billion Amazon Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday the company would invest an additional $3 billion in India, boosting its committed investment in the country to over $5 billion.  India clears final hurdle to join missile control group, diplomats say The members of the Missile Technology Control Regime, an international anti-proliferation grouping, have agreed to admit India, diplomats said, in a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he met President Barack Obama in Washington on Tuesday.  In boost to Paris climate pact, India says it aims to join this year India has agreed to work toward joining the Paris Agreement on climate change this year, India and the United States said on Tuesday, giving a jolt of momentum to the international fight to curb global warming.  Nissan bets on Datsun again to crack India's small car market Nissan Motor Co launched a compact hatchback from its Datsun stable in India on Tuesday, its third attempt to crack the country's small and low-cost car market where it has struggled to make a dent.  India renewable energy firm Greenko says it has raised $230 mln from ADIA, GIC Greenko Energy Holdings, one of India's leading renewable energy firms, said on Tuesday it has secured $230 million in total new funds from an entity owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and an affiliate of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Hailing a first, Clinton declares victory in Democratic race Hillary Clinton declared herself the Democratic Party nominee for U.S. president on Tuesday, embracing her role in history as the first woman to lead a major party in a race for the White House.  Japan Q1 GDP revised up, boosted by leap year gain Japan's economy grew faster than initially estimated in the first quarter as capital spending fell less than was first reported, but worries remain over slow consumer spending and weak exports.  North Korea restarts plutonium production for nuclear bombs -U.S. official North Korea has restarted production of plutonium fuel, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday, showing that it plans to pursue its nuclear weapons program in defiance of international sanctions. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,282.50, down 0.08 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the U.S. dollar, as expectations of weaker local shares on caution ahead of China's trade data will likely offset the impact of ongoing weakness in the greenback.  Indian government bonds may edge lower in early trade after the nation's central bank left key rates unchanged yesterday, but highlighted upside risks to inflation, raising concerns that future monetary easing may be delayed. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.46 pct-7.51 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 ended at its best level since July on Tuesday, helped by a big jump in energy shares and investor confidence that higher interest rates will not derail the economy.  Asian shares held near six-week highs, on a brightening outlook in the energy sector and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates in the coming months after a disappointingly weak U.S. jobs report.  The dollar bloc currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars held on to large gains, supported by monetary policy expectations and higher commodity prices, while the U.S. dollar treaded water against the yen and euro.  U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday, boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates for several months, but briefly pared gains after government had to pay more to sell new three-year notes.  Oil prices stood steady near their highest level in about eight months, helped by industry data showing a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and by worries about attacks on Nigeria's oil industry.  Gold held steady near a two-week high early, with the prospect of an early U.S. interest rate hike apparently dimming following dovish comments by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen earlier this week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.76/66.79 June 7 - $18.72 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date $390.08 mln -$297.26 mln Year-to-date $2.57 bln -$1.36 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.77 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)