To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to speak at a seminar in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government to release May wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - FOMC PREVIEW with Sean Maloney, Chief Economist and Strategist, Finconomics The Fed seems to be in a catch-22 situation. Yellen and co. have been favouring normalisation of rates, but recent data hasn't been supportive of a hike. What do we need to watch for in the June FOMC meeting? And is July still "live"? Sean will break it down for us at 10:00 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's May retail inflation hits near 2-yr high on surging food prices India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to a near two-year high of 5.76 percent in May, driven by surging prices of food products such as pulses and sugar, which could dampen hopes of a rate cut at least during the next monetary policy review in August.  RBI eases stressed asset restructuring rules The Reserve Bank of India relaxed guidelines on Monday for lenders restructuring large stressed loans, in a move that could allow banks to more effectively manage bad loans. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Orlando gunman likely 'radicalized' through internet, U.S. says U.S. authorities said on Monday they had found no direct links between Islamic State militants and the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, describing him as a homegrown extremist who was inspired by radical Islamist groups.  Microsoft to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in its largest deal Microsoft Corp will buy LinkedIn Corp for $26.2 billion in its biggest-ever deal, a bold stroke by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in his efforts to make the venerable software company a major force in next-generation computing.  After Florida shooting, Trump hardens stance on Muslims Republican Donald Trump on Monday placed responsibility for a mass shooting in Florida squarely at the feet of radical Muslims, who he said were entering the country amidst a flood of refugees and "trying to take over our children." LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,108.00, down 0.26 pct from its previous close  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking modest gains in most Asian currencies, as caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting muted demand for the greenback. However, tepid risk appetite amid concerns that Britain may exit the European Union this month will likely limit gains, dealers said. - NewsRise  Indian government bonds are expected to fall in early trade as chances of a near-term rate cut receded after the nation's retail inflation, the central bank's main price gauge, rose at the fastest pace of annual expansion in almost two years. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.50 pct-7.55 pct band today, a dealer with a state-run bank said. - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street stumbled for a third straight session on Monday as tech stalwarts Microsoft and Apple dragged on indexes and investors braced for major economic and political events in the United States and Europe.  Asian stocks slipped amid growing worries this month's referendum in Britain could see it exit the European Union, while markets were also nervous ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that begins later in the day.  The British pound remained fragile near a two-month low against the dollar and the yen hovered near six-week highs against the U.S. currency on worries Britain may leave the European Union in a referendum less than 10 days away.  U.S. Treasury yields fell to a four-month low on Monday led by shorter-dated maturities as increased fears about Britain exiting the European Union weighed on investor risk appetite and sovereign debt yields in developed markets around the globe fell to all-time lows.  Crude oil futures fell, as investors ignored signs of market tightness to focus on concerns over global growth and overnight declines in stocks on the impending vote on Britain's possible European Union exit.  Gold held steady after touching a four-week high in the prior session, with focus on a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that begins later in the day and on Britain's June 23 vote on whether to leave the European Union. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.16/67.19 June 13 - $26.22 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.70 pct Month-to-date $624.67 mln -$242.71 mln Year-to-date $2.81 bln -$1.31 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.13 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)