To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
5:00 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to deliver Tata Institute of
Fundamental Research Foundation Day lecture on "Economic Reflections" in Mumbai.
GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - BREXIT FOCUS with Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, Independent
Economist
Suresh joins us at 1200 IST to discuss the implications of a Brexit or Bremain
vote by UK in the upcoming EU referendum on Asian FX crosses and markets. Also,
with the Fed and BOJ April policy decisions out of the way, Suresh will share
his views on what to expect post-referendum. To join the conversation, click on
the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
RBI's Rajan to step down in surprise move
India's "rock star" central bank governor Raghuram Rajan, feted by foreign
investors but under pressure from political opponents at home, stunned
government officials and colleagues on Saturday by announcing he would step down
after just one three-year term.
India seen pressing ahead with bank clean-up despite Rajan exit
India's move to clean up the books of its banks saddled with $120 billion of
sour loans will be largely unaffected by the decision of central bank chief
Raghuram Rajan to step down, say bankers and government officials.
RBI chief felt undermined in weeks before quitting-sources
Indian central bank governor Raghuram Rajan's abrupt decision to quit came as he
increasingly felt he lacked support from his political bosses Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to friends and
colleagues.
HDFC Life in talks to buy Max Life in India insurance consolidation
India's HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd has begun talks to acquire smaller
rival Max Life Insurance Co Ltd in an all-stock deal to create the nation's top
private-sector life insurer, kicking off consolidation in the $50 billion
sector.
Rolta India bondholders band form group to negotiate restructuring after
default
Bondholders are forming a group to negotiate a debt restructuring at Rolta
India, after the software services providerfailed to make interest payments,
according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.
India proposes relaxing rules for REITs, offshore fund managers
India's capital markets regulator proposed on Friday relaxing rules for real
estate investment trusts (REITs), including allowing them to invest a larger
portion of their funds in assets under construction.
LG Electronics sells mosquito-repelling TV in India
The Indian arm of South Korea's LG Electronics Inc has begun selling a TV with a
feature that it says repels mosquitoes, which can spread diseases such as
malaria, Zika and dengue.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Britain's rival EU camps resume campaign as polls show momentum for 'In
Campaigning for Britain's vote on EU membership resumed on Sunday after a
three-day hiatus prompted by the killing of a pro-EU lawmaker, but pledges of a
more respectful tone were quickly tested by a fresh row over immigration.
Japan May exports fall on earthquake disruption, emerging market slowdown
Japan's exports fell at the fastest pace in four months in May on supply chain
disruptions from the Kumamoto earthquake and slow growth in emerging markets
foreshadowing gloomy trade prospects for the current quarter.
Trump says U.S. should mull more racial profiling after Orlando shooting
Republican Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States should consider more
racial profiling, in response to a question about whether he supported greater
law enforcement scrutiny of Muslim Americans after the Orlando mass shooting.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,109.00, down 0.58 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as local
sentiment is poised to take a hit after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram
Rajan announced he will not return for a second term when his tenure ends in
September.
Indian government bonds will likely fall, after the Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan Saturday said he won't continue to helm the central bank
after his tenure ends on Sep. 4. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.50 pct-7.54 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday tracking gains in the British
pound after weekend polls showed the campaign to keep Britain in the European
Union had regained momentum ahead of Thursday's referendum.
Asian stocks gained as rising expectations of Britain voting to remain in
the European Union lifted risk sentiment and the pound jumped against its peers.
Sterling rallied as momentum swung in favour for Britain to remain in the
European Union just days ahead of a referendum, helping underpin risk sentiment
which in turn weighed on the safe-haven yen.
U.S. benchmark Treasury yields rose on Friday for the first time in nearly
two weeks as investors repriced the odds that Britons will vote next week to
exit the European Union, and as UK politicians halted campaigning on the
referendum following the killing of member of parliament Jo Cox.
Oil extended gains as a weaker dollar and easing worries over Britain's
possible exit from the European Union helped support crude.
Gold fell 1 percent as opinion polls indicated an increasing possibility
of Britain opting to remain in the European Union in a referendum later this
week.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.06/67.09 June 17 $4.77 mln -$107.19 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date $636.20 mln -$312.80 mln
Year-to-date $2.82 bln -$1.38 bln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 67.08 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)