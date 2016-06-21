(Updates Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey timings and day of release. Adds GMF
ASIA LIVECHAT with Michael Every.)
To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event in New Delhi.
11:30 am: India Ratings holds a media round table after releasing report on
'Refinancing Risk: Top 500 Corporate Borrowers' in Mumbai.
TRADING INDIA FORUM with Mohan Guruswamy
Mohan Guruswamy heads the Centre of Policy Alternatives, New Delhi, an
independent and privately funded think-tank. He is also a Distinguished Fellow
at the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi. He is the author of several
books on policy issues the latest being 'Chasing the Dragon: Will India Catch-up
with China?' A Harvard graduate, he is a frequent commentator on matters of
current interest in the print and electronic media; and has senior positions in
government and industry. We will speak to Mr. Guruswamy at 1100 IST on Brexit
and its implications on India. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - BREXIT FOCUS with Professor Moorad Choudhry, Finance
expert and renowned author
Professor Choudhry is among the foremost authoritative voices on finance and the
author of a number of textbooks on money markets. He was formerly head of
business treasury, global banking and markets at Royal Bank of Scotland. He
joins us at 1130 IST to discuss the EU referendum, and share insights on how
either vote - Brexit or Bremain - will play out for the British and the wider EU
economy. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - BREXIT FOCUS with Michael Every, Head of Financial
Markets Research for Asia-Pacific, Rabobank
With the Fed rate hike off the table in the near future, all eyes are now fixed
on Brexit. What sort of measures have the six c.banks, including BOJ, ECB and
BOE, agreed to take if markets are indeed disrupted by Brexit vote? Also, news
flow from China seems to have tapered, but will there be second-half surprises?
We discuss this and a lot more with Michael at 1000 IST. To join the
conversation, click on the link: here
Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2016Q2
Thomson Reuters and graduate business school INSEAD ask over 100 Asia-Pacific
companies to rate their six-month business outlook, in a survey which in Q2
yielded an optimistic sentiment index of 67. The latest survey will be released
on Wednesday at 0300 GMT/0830 IST followed by a Q&A at 0430 GMT/1000 IST with
Reuters reporter Randy Fabi in the Global Markets Forum, Trading China and
Trading India community chatrooms. To join, please click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Days after RBI chief steps down, India eases foreign investment rules
India announced on Monday sweeping reforms to rules on foreign direct
investment, clearing the way for Apple to open stores in the country and
announcing easier terms for investors in sectors ranging from civil aviation to
pharmaceuticals.
India rupee falls on RBI chief's exit; stocks, bonds rise
India's rupee fell to a near one-month low on Monday after central bank governor
Raghuram Rajan, whose reforms have been credited for much of the economy's
success in recent years, announced he would quit when his term ends in
September.
India wants private sector to explore for diamonds, gold
India is seeking the participation of Rio Tinto and Anglo American's De Beers to
explore for diamonds and gold, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition
to make the country a major mineral producer, the mines secretary said.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
"In" regains ground as UK's EU referendum gets down to wire
Two opinion polls on Monday suggested support for Britain staying in the
European Union had recovered some ground following the murder of a pro-EU
lawmaker, but a third poll found support for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker.
Trump fires campaign manager in shakeup for election push
Donald Trump fired Corey Lewandowski, the campaign manager who helped him win
Republican presidential nominating contests but clashed with other advisers on
how to appeal to the broader general electorate, several people with knowledge
of the decision said on Monday.
Wal-Mart to sell China online unit to JD.com for a 5 percent stake
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Monday it plans to sell its Chinese e-commerce
business Yihaodian to Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc for a 5 percent equity
stake in JD.com, a strategic alliance that aims to expand WalMart's reach in
China to more customers.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,248.00, up 0.07 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's plans to step down in September
will continue weighing on sentiment.
Indian government bonds are likely to open largely unchanged as investors
await for the Jun. 23 Britain referendum on its future with the European Union,
even as fears of an exit have reduced. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.47 pct-7.51 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street rose on Monday, though indexes ended far from the highs of the
day, in a relief advance after indications that British voters later this week
will choose to remain in the European Union.
Asian shares got off to a tentative start, as investors paused after a
rally triggered by growing expectations that British voters will opt to remain
in the European Union in this week's referendum.
The British pound held near three-week highs against the dollar and euro,
a day after it had made its biggest daily gains since late 2008 as opinion polls
swung in favour of the campaign for Britain to stay in the European Union.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday with longer-dated yields hitting their
highest level in more than week, as traders trimmed safe-haven holdings of
government debt due to polls showing increased support for Britain to stay in
the European Union.
Oil prices fell after a strong two-day rally that was fed by easing
concerns Britain would leave the European Union after a referendum this week,
allowing market participants to focus on supply issues.
Gold inched higher as the dollar weakened, even as some opinion polls
indicated Britain could be more likely to opt to remain in the European Union in
a referendum later this week.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.61/67.64 June 20 -$57.2 mln -$337.39 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date $644.14 mln -$650.19 mln
Year-to-date $2.83 bln -$1.72 bln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 67.31 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)