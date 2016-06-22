To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu to launch financial literacy camp in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa at an interactive session organised by PHD Chamber in New Delhi. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Q2 Asian Business Sentiment Survey Thomson Reuters and graduate business school INSEAD ask over 100 Asia-Pacific companies to rate their six-month business outlook, in a survey which in Q2 yielded an optimistic sentiment index of 67. Randy Fabi, Indonesia deputy bureau chief at Reuters News, joins us at 1000 IST to give us an overview of the business sentiment across Asia, the main concerns and risks, and what corporates are looking forward to. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian state firms in $3 billion venture to revive mothballed fertilizer plants India's cash-rich state coal, power and oil firms will jointly invest nearly $3 billion to revive three mothballed fertilizer plants, a government official said on Tuesday, as the country aims to increase local production of crop nutrients and cut imports.  Liberty lines up banks, private funds for Tata Steel UK bid Liberty House Group has lined up financing from banks in the United Kingdom and India as well as several private investment firms to support its bid to acquire the British assets of Tata Steel, Executive Chairman Sanjeev Gupta told Reuters.  India wants states to buy local coal but no import curbs planned India's federal government has asked states to buy coal from Coal India Ltd's growing stockpiles but won't place curbs on imports, a senior coal ministry official told Reuters ahead of the allocation of new mines to state firms.  India cigarette maker ITC's CEO Deveshwar to step down next year ITC Ltd, India's largest cigarette maker, said Yogesh Deveshwar would step down as chief executive next year and serve as non-executive chairman for three years thereafter.  Jaguar Land Rover could face 1 billion pound Brexit hit-sources Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's biggest carmaker, estimates its annual profit could be cut by 1 billion pounds by the end of the decade if Britain leaves the European Union, according to two sources familiar with the company's thinking. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed cautious on rates due to Brexit, U.S. hiring slowdown -Yellen The Federal Reserve's ability to raise interest rates this year may hinge on a rebound in hiring that would convince policymakers the U.S. economy is not faltering, Fed Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Tuesday.  Samsung takes fight to Apple with mobile wallet strategy Smartphone leader Samsung Electronics has for years been a spectator as Apple built a services "ecosystem" supporting its products. But now, as the two develop the market for mobile payments, the Korean tech giant is taking the fight to its U.S. archrival.  SoftBank founder's heir apparent Nikesh Arora to quit SoftBank Group Corp president Nikesh Arora, the former Google executive handpicked by the Japanese company's founder as his successor, is to step down on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,200.50, down 0.24 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as caution ahead of Britain's European Union referendum halted the pound sterling's recent rally, lifting demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds may open little changed, as investors will likely stay on the sidelines ahead of the crucial Brexit referendum due tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.48 pct-7.53 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by gains intechnology shares as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was optimistic about the economy and played down the risk of a recession, while concern over the upcoming British referendum remained subdued.  Asian stocks were steady as nervous investors counted down to Britain's make-or-break EU referendum, while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's cautious tone on future rate hikes added to a subdued mood in markets.  The dollar clung onto modest gains early after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen held the line of "gradual increases" in U.S. rates, while sterling's short-covering rally lost momentum a day ahead of Britian's EU referendum.  U.S. Treasury yields rose to one-and-a-half week highs on Tuesday after the Treasury saw soft demand for a sale of five-year notes and as investors evaluated whether Britain will vote to remain in the European Union on Thursday.  Oil prices rose, with U.S. crude joining Brent above $50 a barrel after data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed a larger than expected draw on stocks.  Gold hovered near its lowest in over a week as the dollar and Asian stocks remained steady on increasing indications that Britain would vote to remain in the European Union. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.60/67.63 June 21 $71.7 mln -$257.67 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date $565.02 mln -$907.86 mln Year-to-date $2.75 bln -$1.97 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.49 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)