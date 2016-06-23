To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia
at National Standards conclave in New Delhi.
10:00 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Aviation Secretary Rajiv
Nayan Choubey at industry conference in New Delhi.
2:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at launch of pilot phase of CNG for
two-wheelers in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
With Indian central bank chief down, maverick politician guns for finmin
aide
Fresh from claiming the scalp of Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram
Rajan, a Hindu-nationalist politician has turned his fire on a top finance
ministry adviser who once worked with Rajan at the International Monetary
Fund.
India to revise drugs law, draft new rules for medical devices
India said it is revising its drugs law to make it easier for companies to
do business while ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines, in Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's latest move to encourage industry.
Tata patriarch's aviation ambitions a step closer as India opens up
Officially at least, Ratan Tata, patriarch of one of India's wealthiest
business families, retired in late 2012. In reality, he has been a driving force
behind Tata's bet on airlines and a rare public campaign to open up the booming
aviation sector.
Raghuram Rajan urges clean-up of bad debts
Bad debt held by India's banks must be cleaned up if the country is to
achieve stronger economic growth, central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Wednesday, in his second major speech since announcing he will step down in
September.
RBI to ensure orderly condition ahead of Brexit vote
The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it is monitoring developments
ahead of Britain's referendum on whether to leave the European Union and would
step in as needed to ensure order in financial markets.
Iron ore miner NMDC fears cash shortage on share buyback plan -sources
State-owned iron ore miner NMDC Ltd may borrow funds for the first time in
more than two decades next fiscal year to cover a potential cash shortage caused
by a government-mandated share buyback, two company sources said last week.
India launches 20 satellites at one go; most to serve U.S. customers
India successfully launched 20 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday,
with most of them set to serve international customers as the South Asian
country pursues a bigger share of the $300 billion global space industry.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
On eve of defining British EU referendum, rivals race for final votes
British Prime Minister David Cameron and his eurosceptic opponents made
final pitches for wavering voters on Wednesday on the eve of a defining
referendum on European Union membership with the outcome still too close to
call.
Seeking to regain ground, Trump calls Clinton corrupt and a liar
Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump staged a harsh attack on his
Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, accusing her of corruption and
dangerous incompetence as he tried to put his campaign back on track after
recent setbacks.
U.S. warns China against provocations once court rules on sea claims
The United States warned China on Wednesday against taking "additional
provocative actions" following an impending international court ruling on the
South China Sea that is expected to largely reject Beijing's broad territorial
claims.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,216.00, up 0.15 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking
its Asian peers, as risk appetite improved after latest polls indicated Britain
was more likely to vote to remain in the European Union at today's referendum. -
NewsRise
Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, as traders are hopeful
that there will be a limited impact on papers following the Britain's European
Union referendum later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing
in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.50 pct band today. - NewsRise
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks dipped in low trading volume on Wednesday, with traders
focusing on Thursday's referendum on whether Britain will remain part of the
European Union.
Asian shares edged up and sterling stood close to its peak for the year,
as investors were cautiously optimistic that British voters would opt to remain
in the European Union at a referendum later in the session.
The pound rose to a six-month high against the dollar early after the
latest polls supported those in favour of Britain remaining in the European
Union, hours before a crucial referendum to decide the country's place in
Europe.
U.S. Treasury prices gained on safety buying on Wednesday after two
opinion polls showed that the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union
held a lead, a day before Thursday's membership referendum.
Oil prices settled down after the U.S. government reported a
smaller-than-expected inventory drawdown, and as investors fretted about
Britain's upcoming vote on whether to stay in the European Union.
Gold touched a fresh two-week low early on cautious optimism that British
voters would opt to stay in the European Union at referendum later in the
session, thereby boosting Asian stocks and reducing risk aversion.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.41/67.44 June 22 -$6.10 mln $29.49 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.65 pct Month-to-date $627.42 mln -$878.37 mln
Year-to-date $2.81 bln -$1.94 bln
($1 = 67.48 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)