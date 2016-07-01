To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das at industry body summit on asset reconstruction companies in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Reserve Bank of India official N.S. Vishwanathan at an event in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State Mahesh Sharma to brief media on regional connectivity in New Delhi. 2:45 pm: State Bank of India management to brief media on strategic initiatives by the lender in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF: XTHE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1530 IST. INDIA TOP NEWS  India to get over $1 bln from World Bank for Modi's solar goals The World Bank said on Thursday it would lend India more than $1 billion for its huge solar energy programme, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought climate change funds from its visiting head.  Jet Airways in talks with banks for $180 mln loan-sources Jet Airways, India's second-biggest airline by passengers, is talking to lenders about raising up to $180 million through a loan, banking sources said on Thursday.  Essar eyes sale of Gujarat refinery -sources Essar Group is exploring the sale of its 405,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat, as the Indian conglomerate seeks funds to reduce its debt, two sources familiar with the matter said.  RBI eases rules for external commercial borrowing Indian companies will need to submit for approval plans to issue external commercial borrowings only when they are above a certain threshold limit to be fixed from time to time, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.  RBI suspends euro transactions via Asian Clearing Union The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday temporarily suspended all euro transactions through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) mechanism from July 1 and said all such trades will now have to be settled outside the system until further notice. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan business mood stagnates on global uncertainties-BOJ tankan Japanese manufacturers' confidence was unchanged in June from three months ago, while consumer prices fell in May in discouraging signs for a fragile economy as it grapples with a strong yen and slack overseas demand.  China to tolerate weaker yuan, wary of trade partners' reaction-sources China's central bank would tolerate a fall in the yuan to as low as 6.8 per dollar in 2016 to support the economy, which would mean the currency matching last year's record decline of 4.5 percent, policy sources said.  Bank of England's Carney sees need for summer stimulus after Brexit shock Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank would probably need to pump more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer after the shock of last week's decision by voters to leave the European Union. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,319.50, down 0.21 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, tracking weakness in the Chinese yuan, even as hopes that global central banks will provide stimulus to fend off the impact of Britain leaving the European Union supported risk appetite.  Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, as investors wait for fresh triggers, while underlying sentiment remains upbeat amid hopes of easy monetary policies across the world.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.48 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rolled to a third straight day of gains on Thursday as Britain's central bank raised the prospect of stimulus and consumer staples shares gained on news of Mondelez International's $23 billion bid for Hershey.  Asian stocks rose as risk appetite continued to recover from last week's Brexit shock, but the pound came under renewed pressure after the Bank of England's governor hinted at an interest rate cut ahead.  Sterling stayed on the defensive early after unambiguously dovish comments from the Bank of England abruptly ended a tentative recovery in the currency.  Most U.S. Treasury debt prices ended little changed on Thursday, closing out a stellar first half of the year for U.S. government bonds as global economic worries and negative yields in Europe and Japan helped drive demand.  Oil prices rose early, with Brent jumping back above $50 per barrel, as investors positioned themselves for more price increases this year in expectation of a tighter market.  Gold held on to its overnight gains in Asian trade and was headed for its fifth straight weekly gain, as a recovery in equity mark CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.50/67.53 June 30 $164 mln -$43.10 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.59 pct Month-to-date $551.26 mln -$1.07 bln Year-to-date $2.74 bln -$2.14 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.52 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)