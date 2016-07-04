To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Y.S. Chowdary at an event in New Delhi. GMF: FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Adani plans $1.5 billion copper smelter to boost solar ambitions - source Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled conglomerate Adani Enterprises plans to build a copper smelter with an eye to furthering its ambitions in the solar sector, said a source familiar with the plan.  India to step up efforts to extend air travel boom to smaller cities India will push to get 90 new airports up and running over the next 12 months, under a government plan to service smaller cities that have missed out on the country's air travel boom, officials said on Friday.  Indian banks eye control of Jaiprakash in debt-for-equity swap -sources Indian banks plan to take control of indebted infrastructure company Jaiprakash Associates Ltd by swapping part of its loans for equity, two banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.  UK drugs regulator to halt approvals for Indian clinical trials firm The UK's healthcare regulator has decided to suspended marketing approval for a widely used antibiotic that had won clearance based on clinical trials conducted by India's Quest Life Sciences, due to concerns over the integrity of trial data. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Australia in limbo as vote counting in tight election to take days Vote counting resumed on Monday in a dramatic Australian federal election but a winner is not expected to be announced for several days, raising the prospect of prolonged political and economic instability.  Japan firms' price expectations slide, keep BOJ under pressure Japanese companies' inflation expectations fell slightly in June from three months ago, the Bank of Japan's tankan survey showed, adding to growing doubts over its argument that aggressive money printing will accelerate price growth to its 2 percent goal.  Bangladesh gunmen made no demands, IS not involved - minister Seven militants who killed 20 people at a Dhaka restaurant made no demands and a person taken alive by police was only a suspect admitted in hospital, Bangladesh's home minister said on Sunday, rejecting Islamic State's claims of responsibility. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,394.50, up 0.44 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, tracking gains across Asian currencies and equities, as risk appetite continued to improve.  Indian government bonds will likely fall in early trade, as investors may take profit after the benchmark note settled at its highest in a month and a half on Friday amid continued expectations of monetary easing by central banks across the globe. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.40 pct-7.45 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  The major U.S. stock indexes rose modestly on Friday, for a fourth straight day of gains, helped by encouraging U.S. manufacturing data.  Asian shares shrugged off early losses and edged higher, while the Australian dollar was under pressure after no clear winner emerged from a weekend election.  The Australian dollar got off to a rocky start on heightened political uncertainty at home while diminishing global anxiety over Brexit put sterling and the other major currencies on a steadier footing.  The U.S. Treasuries market rallied, with the 30-year yield hitting its lowest since the 1950s in a worldwide scramble for bonds on expectations of weak global growth and more policy stimulus from major central banks.  Crude prices extended gains in Asia, supported by comments from the Saudi energy minister saying the oil market is heading towards balance.  Gold prices edged higher early to extend 1.5-percent gains from the previous session, while silver breached the $20-dollar level for the first time in nearly two years as Asian stocks fell. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.17/67.20 July 1 -$28 mln $63.28 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.56 pct Month-to-date - - Year-to-date $2.95 bln -$2.07 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.32 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)