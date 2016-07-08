To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: EPFO board of trustees meet to likely consider proposal to raise
limit on investment in exchange traded funds in New Delhi.
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Liberty to bid for Tata Steel units, Port Talbot sale on ice- source
Liberty House Group plans to bid for two units of Tata Steel's British business
- specialty steels and pipeline tubes - which operate independently of its Port
Talbot plant and related assets that were put up for sale earlier this year, an
industry source told Reuters.
UK launches bilateral trade talks for post-Brexit deal with India
Britain said it would start preliminary talks with India about an eventual
bilateral trade deal after last month's referendum vote to leave the European
Union, which has forced London to rethink its trade ties with the rest of the
world.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
FBI chief says his staff would face discipline for handling emails the way
Clinton did
FBI Director James Comey told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that FBI employees who
mishandled classified material in the way Hillary Clinton did as secretary of
state could be subject to dismissal or loss of security clearance.
Britain's May and Leadsom in all-women race to be new PM
Interior minister Theresa May and eurosceptic rival Andrea Leadsom emerged on
Thursday as the two candidates who will battle to become Britain's next prime
minister and lead the country out of the European Union.
BOJ gloomier on consumption, warns of hit from Brexit
The Bank of Japan cut its assessment for two of Japan's nine regions and said
the market turmoil sparked by the Brexit vote could hurt consumer sentiment,
signalling concern a strong yen and weak spending could derail a fragile
economic recovery.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,349.00, down 0.24 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the U.S. dollar amid
expectations of weaker shares as tepid risk appetite weighs on regional indices.
However, caution ahead of U.S. employment data will likely keep traders on the
sidelines.
Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade, as investor
sentiment remain bullish on easing rate hike bets in the world's largest
economy, while traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates this year.
The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in
a 7.35 pct-7.40 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The S&P 500 and Dow industrials slipped on Thursday, weighed by energy
shares, but gains in Costco and tech shares lifted the Nasdaq Composite.
Asian shares were steady as investors brace for U.S. jobs data to see if
the world's no. 1 economy is resilient enough to weather the fallout from the
Brexit vote.
The dollar edged down against most major currencies in Asian trade but
remained on track for a weekly gain, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later
in the session to see if the labour market is stronger than previous surveys
indicated.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields dipped slightly while other maturities were
little changed on Thursday on nervousness ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls report for June and its potential short-term impact on Federal Reserve
rate hike expectations.
Oil prices rebounded, bouncing off two-month lows hit in the previous
session when prices fell 5 percent on news that the U.S. weekly crude draw
missed some forecasts.
Gold edged down with investors cautious ahead of U.S. economic data later
in the day, but it remained on course for a sixth straight weekly gain.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.50/67.53 July 7 -$44.4 mln $39.77 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.50 pct Month-to-date -$26.94 mln $71.28 mln
Year-to-date $2.98 bln -$2.07 bln
($1 = 67.39 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)