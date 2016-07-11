To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Crisil media teleconference tracking quality of India's economic growth in Mumbai. 1:45 pm: IndusInd Bank management to brief media after announcing first-quarter earnings in Mumbai. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - BREXIT FOCUS with Hans Goetti, Chief Strategist Middle East & Asia, Banque Internationale A Luxembourg UK has rocked the world by voting to leave the EU. Hans joins us to discuss the implications, what next for the UK, the European Union, and for the rest of the world markets. He will throw some light on what to expect from central banks post-Brexit. To join the conversation at 1100 IST, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Tata Steel pauses sale of UK assets on Brexit uncertainty, looks for partner Tata Steel has put the process of selling its major British assets on hold because of the uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote and surrounding pension liabilities and will now also look at forming a joint venture, the company said.  United Spirits says it has found fund diversions by Mallya entities Indian spirits maker United Spirits Ltd said an additional inquiry into its past financial statements has uncovered actual and potential fund diversions linked to its former chairman Vijay Mallya.  Modi in South Africa for talks with Zuma, trade summit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South Africa's President Jacob Zuma on Friday to discuss boosting investment and trade, in a continent where India is playing catch-up to its Asian rival China.  U.S. seeks trade sanctions in India poultry dispute - WTO The United States is seeking trade sanctions against India after winning a dispute at the World Trade Organization regarding Indian restrictions on imports of U.S. poultry meat, eggs and live pigs, the WTO said on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan's ruling bloc wins landslide in upper house election Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition won a landslide victory on Sunday in an election for parliament's upper house, despite concerns about his economic policies and plans to revise the nation's post-war pacifist constitution for the first time.  Dallas sniper plotted bigger assault, taunted officers -police chief The U.S. military veteran who fatally shot five Dallas police officers was plotting a larger assault, authorities said on Sunday, disclosing how he also taunted negotiators and wrote on a wall in his own blood before being killed.  As yuan weakens, Chinese stock investors seek safety in Hong Kong Chinese investors are placing increasing bets on Hong Kong stocks, partly in search of a safe haven from the decline in the yuan, which fell last week to its lowest levels against the dollar since 2010. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,432.50, up 1.17 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as risk appetite improved after a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report reassured investors about the health of the world's largest economy.  Indian government bonds will likely fall in opening trade, as a rebound in the U.S. jobs data damped expectations of no immediate rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while investors may also take profits ahead of retail inflation data due tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.36 pct-7.40 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  The benchmark S&P 500 stock index brushed against its record closing high on Friday as Wall Street rallied after a much-larger-than-expected jump in jobs growth confirmed the U.S. economy has regained speed after a first-quarter lull.  Asian share markets enjoyed a relief rally as upbeat U.S. jobs data lessened immediate concerns about health of the world's largest economy, though long-run fallout from Brexit kept sovereign yields near record lows.  The dollar edged up against the euro and yen thanks to an improvement in risk appetite amid a bounce in equities, but Friday' strong U.S. jobs data capped the greenback longer term by firming expectations that the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates anytime soon.  Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data raised expectations slightly for a Federal Reserve rate hike this year, while long-dated yields hovered near record lows on persistent concerns about global growth.  Oil fell over signs that U.S. shale drillers have adapted to lower prices and on renewed signs of economic weakness in Asia.  Gold prices held steady, underpinned by uncertainty following Britain's Brexit vote even as equity markets rallied on the back of upbeat U.S. jobs data. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)